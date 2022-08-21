Weekly Horoscope: August 22 – 28

The planet of communication, Mercury, harmonizes with power planet Pluto on Monday, August 22, at 5:58 PM. It’s easy for us to understand a deeper, double meaning. We’re finding multiple possible explanations and questioning the framework. There’s a back-to-school vibe as Virgo season begins on Monday, August 22, at 11:16 PM: Virgo is the sign of processing thoughts, which is perfect for marking the beginning of a school semester.

Uranus, the planet of rebellion, stations retrograde on Wednesday, August 24, at 9:53 AM—while still squaring off with Saturn, the planet of law! The outer planets spend half of the year retrograde, but when they appear to sit still in the sky, their presence is emphasized. The Uranus-Saturn square that has been a signature of the past two years continues to press tensions between the futuristic and historical. In our personal lives, this can play out as friction between promise and uncertainty.

Mercury enters air sign Libra on Thursday, August 25, at 9:02 PM: Mercury in Venus-ruled Libra has a poetic way of expression, and is present in the charts of great debaters and orators. Mercury in Libra is an auspicious time for finding common ground and agreements that please all parties involved.

There’s no shortage of things to do this weekend! Fun goes wild as Venus in Leo clashes with Uranus at 12:33 AM on Saturday, August 27. Also on Saturday, the sun in Virgo clashes with Mars in Gemini at 1:27 AM, prompting people to be self-motivated and take ideas into their own hands.

The Virgo new moon takes place on Saturday at 4:17 AM: New moons in earth signs provide the opportunity to get grounded in reality. Like the sun, this new moon is also squaring off action planet Mars, so we’re figuring out a brilliant plan—and some backup plans—before launching into a new lunar month.

We’re finding a way to balance passion with restraint as Venus in Leo faces off with Saturn at 14:27 on Sunday, August 28.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You’re figuring out how to make your lifestyle work! You’re getting your tasks in motion with little effort as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto. You transcend red tape with your beautiful mind. As Virgo season begins, you keep yourself busy. Look at what you want to accomplish in a day, and invite in new habits. Your partners become more talkative as Mercury enters your chart’s house of relationships, redefining interpersonal commitments. As the sun squares off with your planetary ruler Mars, you’re figuring out how to reveal your motivations. The new moon in Virgo can be helpful for rewriting your schedule. Reorganize your calendar so that it’s clearly legible before the upcoming Mercury retrograde.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The end of summer is one of the most fun times for Taurus! It’s enjoyable, and you’re still finding stability as Uranus, the planet of surprises, begins its retrograde in your sign. Things are swirling. You might be digging your hooves in the ground, wishing to be a rock. The rock, however, is being hurled through the galaxy, faster than ever. Maybe you identify more as the catalyst, hurling the rock and wishing the world would catch up as you pull everyone into the future. You can surprise yourself, once again, with your desire to change. The new moon in fellow earth sign Virgo is ideal for exploring your definition of happiness. You take pleasure and desire seriously as pleasure planet Venus faces off with grave Saturn.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You’re gaining a better understanding of the end-game as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto. Once you see the pit of the well, you find a secret advantage. You’re making more time for rest as the sun moves into a domestic sector of your chart, bringing your attention to your homestead and private life. You’re still in the mood to socialize and be artsy or creative as Mercury enters your chart’s pleasure sector. You’re invigorated and eager to take a jab at executing your vision as the sun clashes with Mars in Gemini. The new moon in Virgo connects you to your roots and finds you grounded in your multi-channel streams of thought.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You’re able to see all sides of the story as messenger Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secrets. This perspective of the subtext can provide you with a deep backstory, too. You’re learning about people and seeing through any facade of bad behavior. The sun moves into your chart’s house of learning and communication, which can be a good time to start a new course or book, or pick up a new skill. You’re learning more about your family and personal history, as well as your home life, as Mercury enters your chart’s domestic sector. The new moon in Virgo is a good time to clear your mind and find your most authentic inner voice.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You’re figuring out your financial situation as Virgo season begins and the sun, your planetary ruler, enters your chart’s house of personal resources. This can also have implications for your self-esteem, as you consider your ability to support yourself, emotionally and mentally. You’re finding yourself bearing the weight of a changing world as Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, beings its retrograde. Even though things change’—you change, the situation changes—you can always rely on your truth. You might even make something beautiful and inspired out of the strange situation as Venus clashes with Uranus. Prioritize your own feelings and happiness over what you think people expect from you as Venus faces off with Saturn.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You’re seeing the shadows of your friendships and flings as Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto. You might be wondering the ultimate goal of your social life: What is it that you find fun and pleasurable? Your ability to see through superficial connections allows you to participate in relationships fully as yourself. Virgo season brings up themes of authenticity and identity. You’re keeping track of your belongings and finances as Mercury enters your charts house of personal resources. This can also find you thinking about the way you mentally support and relate to yourself. You’re motivated to take on titles and public projects as the sun squares off with Mars. The new moon in your sign connects you to yourself, your body, and your feelings.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

There are some things that you just feel in your bones as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto. As the sun enters Virgo, you can be more intuitive, since Virgo represents a secretive part of your chart. Mercury moves into your sign and you find a graceful way to concisely express things that have a much deeper meaning. You’re eager to cut loose as your planetary ruler Venus squares off with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. But you can be too aware of the consequences of your free-wheeling desires as Venus faces off with serious Saturn. The new moon in Virgo finds you reckoning with the dreamy parts of yourself that go unnoticed, but are now demanding your care and attention.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Anything is possible with a little planning as the sun moves through your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. Friends and community members can make you feel like you have the right connections. Uranus, the planet of rebellion, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of relationships. Venus also clashes with Uranus, so love and partnerships are taking on an unconventional form. The sun squares off with your planetary ruler Mars, and you’re ready to make a change for the better. The new moon in Virgo asks you what your five-year plan looks like; there can be many different plans. You find a way to take your desires and legacy seriously as Venus faces off with Saturn.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You’re pulling strings as trickster Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto, making it easy for you to mingle and manifest. As Virgo season begins, you have more eyes on you and your legacy. Fame is a theme as the sun lights up a sector of your chart that is visible from far away. This is a time to think about your vocation or calling, which is always greater than your job or how you make money. The sun clashes with Mars and you’re motivated by the people in your life to chase after this vision. You might find that you’re feeling passionate and excited about ideas, and the new moon in Virgo helps you to ground these ideas in reality and fact.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

There’s a sense of moral relativism as flexible Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto. You’re able to justify pretty much anything, exploring the depths of your beliefs and knowledge. The sun moves into fellow earth sign Virgo, which brings your focus to learning more about the world that exists beyond you, whether through spirituality, travel, or education. You’re connecting with what the collective thinks as Mercury enters a public sector of your chart. The new moon in Virgo asks what you want to learn more about, and how you can broaden your horizons. You might feel strict about indulgence as Venus faces off with Saturn, finding you balancing your long-term goals with living in the moment.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

As the summer begins to end, things are shifting around. The sun moves into a sector of your chart related to intimacy and transformation. This can be because you’re releasing some of your things into someone else’s hands, or you’re ready to take something from theirs. Your modern planetary ruler, Uranus, begins its retrograde, emphasizing themes of tradition versus rebellion that have been coming up in your life over the past two years. The new moon in Virgo asks you to trust others, or you may be feeling much more sensitive to others’ needs. You’re finding a way to warm up, balancing your own skepticism and reservations with other people’s generosity and eagerness, as warm Venus faces off with cold Saturn.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You’re gaining a better understanding of the role that your relationships play in your future, and how they can be a vehicle that drives you toward achieving your goals as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto. You might be able to connect with people who have a lot of power and can help get you where you want to be. As the sun enters your chart’s house of partnerships, you have a better perspective on the type of relationships you like to engage with. The sun squares off with Mars and you’re motivated to address home and family issues. The new moon in Virgo brings a fresh perspective to your relationships. You have a lot of room to wonder about other people, and they have room to wonder about you, too.