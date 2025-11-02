Weekly Horoscope: November 2-November 8

November’s first full week carries a strange mix of warmth and edge. The Moon glows full in Taurus, reminding us that comfort isn’t the same as complacency. Mars moves into Sagittarius, lighting a match under anything that’s been running on fumes. We’re feeling both grounded and restless—ready to build, but unwilling to settle. Every sign gets a taste of progress this week, though some may find that growth looks a little messier up close.

For the dreamers, the planners, and every stargazer somewhere in between, this is a week for realignment. Venus dives into Scorpio, urging truth in love and accountability in desire. Neptune’s influence lingers, asking us to trust the gut feelings we usually talk ourselves out of. The universe isn’t whispering; it’s speaking clearly. What we do with that message—how we move through it—sets the tone for the rest of the month.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius this week, Aries, giving your fire a sense of direction that’s been missing. The trine with Neptune softens your usual head-first energy, offering flashes of creativity that could turn impulsive thoughts into something inspired. There’s power in how you move right now—focused, magnetic, impossible to ignore. Still, that same drive can burn through patience fast, especially when emotions rise under the Moon’s opposition.

By the weekend, the sextile between Mars and Pluto pushes you to reclaim control where life’s felt off-balance. Don’t mistake change for instability; it’s momentum. You’re being reminded that intensity isn’t a flaw—it’s your ignition. Use that spark wisely, Aries, and the week bends toward your will instead of the other way around.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus starts the week in Libra before diving into Scorpio, shifting your focus from balance to intensity, Taurus. A square with Jupiter may tempt you to overindulge—emotionally, financially, or even romantically. What feels irresistible might not be sustainable, but it’s teaching you something about what satisfaction really means. The Moon’s opposition midweek highlights a need for honesty in how you give and receive affection. If something feels transactional, name it.

By the weekend, Venus trines the Moon and squares Pluto, adding magnetic pull to your charm but also revealing what you can’t fake anymore. Love, power, and desire blur together in ways that make you reconsider what—and who—deserves your devotion. The world bends toward authenticity now, Taurus. Meet it halfway.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury hangs in Sagittarius this week, Gemini, expanding your thoughts in all directions at once. The trine with the Moon early on helps your ideas land with emotional resonance—you’re saying things people actually feel. It’s a rare window where logic and empathy align, letting you build bridges you didn’t think were possible. Don’t waste that spark on surface talk; people are craving real conversation.

By midweek, the Moon opposes Mercury, pulling your words under a microscope. Reactions may feel exaggerated, but they’re showing you what truly matters to those around you. It’s a reminder that communication isn’t just about being heard—it’s about listening without trying to fix everything. Sometimes silence carries the message you’ve been chasing all along, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Full Moon in Taurus lights up the week with a sense of emotional recognition, Cancer. Things you’ve been pushing aside surface in ways you can’t ignore, but they’re showing you where your comfort and commitment actually live. The Moon’s early trines to Jupiter and Mars help you take action from a grounded place instead of reacting from impulse. You’re learning how to protect your peace without building walls too high for anyone to climb.

By the weekend, the Moon returns to your sign, softening everything it stirred up earlier. Conversations feel warmer, connections feel earned. Venus adds a note of sweetness to it all, reminding you that vulnerability doesn’t dilute your strength—it defines it. You’re ruled by the tides, Cancer, and this week, they carry you home.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Full Moon in Taurus lands right at the crossroads of ambition and identity, Leo. It’s highlighting where your effort has been going—and whether it’s been noticed. You’re used to commanding the spotlight, but this week asks for something quieter: satisfaction that comes from personal validation instead of applause. You’ve been building momentum behind the scenes, and now it’s starting to show in the smallest, most satisfying ways.

Scorpio energy sits beneath your Sun, adding intensity to even the smallest emotions. It’s passion with purpose, a reminder that you don’t need an audience to feel significant. What matters now is authenticity—the version of yourself that shows up when no one’s watching. That’s the Leo the world falls for every time.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re noticing patterns again, Virgo—the kind that reveal what’s working and what’s just noise. Mercury’s path through Sagittarius sharpens your focus, but the trine between the Moon and your ruling planet early in the week gives it emotional context. You’re thinking with heart and reason at once, which isn’t something most people can pull off. The result? Conversations that matter and choices that finally feel aligned with what you actually want.

When the Moon opposes Mercury later in the week, old worries might resurface. Don’t spiral into fixing things that aren’t broken. Not every question needs an answer right away, and not every thought deserves your energy. Trust that silence can be productive too, Virgo—it’s where your next insight takes shape.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus begins in your sign before moving into Scorpio, Libra, stirring a shift from grace to grit. The square with Jupiter early in the week heightens emotions, and you might crave validation from places that can’t quite give it. The Moon’s opposition reminds you that balance isn’t about pleasing everyone—it’s about protecting your own peace, even when it feels uncomfortable.

By the weekend, Venus trines the Moon while squaring Pluto, amplifying your magnetism and honesty. The conversations that surface now cut through surface niceties and reach something authentic. You’re realizing that real harmony doesn’t mean neutrality—it means connection that holds weight. You’re built for beauty, Libra, but this week, beauty looks like truth, and it feels better than perfection ever could.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Power dynamics rise to the surface this week, Scorpio, and you’re steering the current. Pluto’s sextile with Mars sharpens your confidence, adding magnetism that draws others in effortlessly. Early in the week, the Moon’s contact with Pluto reminds you that control can’t substitute for connection. Let others meet you with their own strength instead of shaping every interaction yourself.

By Thursday, the Mars-Pluto sextile and Moon trine spotlight transformation that’s already in motion. You’re not reinventing yourself—you’re defining what power actually means to you. When Venus squares Pluto by the weekend, love or loyalty may reveal uncomfortable truths. Honesty carries weight, but you handle intensity better than anyone. This week, Scorpio, you’re proof that real power moves with purpose.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

This week asks for emotional honesty, Sagittarius, even when it disrupts your usual rhythm. The Moon’s trine to Jupiter on Sunday brings perspective that feels overdue—like something clicks back into place. But when Venus squares Jupiter later that day, temptation creeps in, testing how you handle comfort and excess. The question isn’t whether you deserve it—it’s whether it still serves you.

By midweek, emotions fluctuate, but the Moon’s sextile to Jupiter on Thursday steadies your footing. The big picture comes back into view, and so does your faith in what’s next. This isn’t about control; it’s about trust. Let your optimism work for you instead of against you, Sagittarius, and watch how quickly the universe starts meeting you halfway.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon’s meeting with Saturn early in the week puts structure back on your mind, Capricorn. You’ve been craving direction, but this energy reminds you that control and discipline aren’t the same thing. Something you’ve been building—emotionally or professionally—needs patience, not pressure. Let things solidify on their own timeline instead of forcing progress before it’s ready.

By Thursday, the Moon’s sextile to Saturn rewards steady effort with a sense of momentum that actually lasts. When the Moon squares Saturn on Saturday, you may feel tested by responsibility or someone else’s expectations. Don’t interpret it as failure—it’s feedback. You’re learning how to manage boundaries without losing compassion, Capricorn, and that balance is what makes your strength so undeniable.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Change arrives on its own schedule this week, Aquarius, and pretending you can outsmart it only delays what’s meant to shift. The Moon’s early sextile to Uranus sparks fresh ideas that challenge how you’ve been doing things, while Mars’ opposition midweek tests your patience with anyone slowing you down. Reacting fast might feel satisfying, but staying composed keeps your influence intact.

By Thursday, Uranus meets the Moon again before sliding into Taurus, grounding the electricity that’s been buzzing around you. This energy steadies your thoughts, helping you translate inspiration into something lasting. Not every breakthrough has to be disruptive—sometimes evolution looks like consistency. You’re still the innovator, Aquarius, just one who finally understands the value of pacing the revolution.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The week opens with the Moon and Neptune merging in your sign, Pisces, amplifying everything intuitive and emotional. You’re tuned in to everyone around you, but that sensitivity can blur the edges of what’s yours to carry. Mars trines Neptune soon after, helping you turn empathy into motion. Use that flow to create, connect, or express what’s been quietly brewing.

By midweek, the Moon’s sextile steadies your mood before a square on Saturday shakes it again. Don’t mistake uncertainty for regression—it’s just emotional weather passing through. You’re remembering that your imagination isn’t an escape; it’s a compass. When you trust what you feel without overanalyzing it, Pisces, the universe always answers back in ways that feel almost too precise to be coincidence.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.