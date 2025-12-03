Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner’s Wife Files for Divorce Months After LAPD Shooting Standoff Arrest

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, has reportedly filed for divorce. The pair have been married for twenty years. Notably, the news comes several months after Lauren-Shriner was involved in a shooting standoff with LAPD officers.

According to People, legal documents revealed that the author, whose pen name is Jillian Lauren, filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Allegedly, she will be legally changing her name back to Jillian Lauren.

Lauren has reportedly asked for spousal support and requested that Shriner pay her attorney fees. By contrast, she reportedly asked that the court’s authority to grant spousal support to Shriner be terminated, per People.

Shriner married Lauren in Hawaii in 2005

As noted, the divorce comes after Lauren was in a standoff with Los Angeles police officers back in April. Allegedly, the whole thing started when she was involved in a hit-and-run. Lauren was accused of firing and waving a gun before fleeing the scene with other people.

The police showed up at her home and reported that she was brandishing a firearm. After a standoff, Lauren was shot by an officer. She was transported to the hospital for medical care and subsequently arrested and booked.

Read a police statement below:

“On April 8, 2025, around 3:25 pm, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) requested a backup locating three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects who fled into a residential neighborhood near the 134 Freeway and Figueroa Street.

Multiple Northeast Division uniformed officers responded and established a perimeter. Several minutes later, officers were directed by CHP to the rear of a residence in the 5300 block of Waldo Place, where one suspect was last seen running.

As the officers were in the rear yard of that residence, they observed a female, later identified as 51-year-old Jillian Shriner, in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun. The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused.”

Lauren did not serve jail time over her LAPD standoff case

In May, Lauren pleaded not guilty to the charges, per NME. In September, a judge granted her a mental health diversion. This means that she was able to avoid jail time for the incident.

Neither Lauren nor Shriner has publicly confirmed their split as of this writing. The pair wed in Hawaii in 2005. They share two sons, aged 13 and 17. According to the legal documents, Lauren is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.