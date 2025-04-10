Weezer Bassist’s Wife, Jillian Shriner, Shot by Police and Arrested for Attempted Murder

In what has to be the wildest story of the week, Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Shriner, was involved in an incident with L.A.P.D. officers on Tuesday.

Jillian was shot by police and arrested on attempted murder charges, according to a press release issued by the law enforcement department. The showdown began while officers were investigating a hit-and-run incident and rolled up on Jillian in her front yard.

Jillian Shriner was a suspect in a Hit-and-Run Incident

“On April 8, 2025, around 3:25 pm, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) requested a backup locating three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects who fled into a residential neighborhood near the 134 Freeway and Figueroa Street,” explained a detailed report of the situation.

“Multiple Northeast Division uniformed officers responded and established a perimeter. Several minutes later, officers were directed by CHP to the rear of a residence in the 5300 block of Waldo Place, where one suspect was last seen running.”

“As the officers were in the rear yard of that residence, they observed a female, later identified as 51-year-old Jillian Shriner, in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun,” the L.A.P.D. report added. “The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused.”

After refusing to put down her weapon, the cops say that Jillian “then pointed the handgun at the officers,” which led to them firing at her. “[Jillian] was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence.”

Shriner’s gunshot wound is “non-life-threatening”

Following a short standoff, Jillian “exited and was taken into custody. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported Shriner to a local hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

According to the report, “No officers or other community members were injured during this incident. It was later determined that Shriner was uninvolved in the hit-and-run and lived at the residence where she was observed. She was ultimately absentee booked for attempted murder, booking number 6994080.”

Police Still Have Not Located Two Hit-and-Run Suspects

As far as that hit-and-run investigation, it was noted that “one of the male suspects…was detained by CHP, cited, and released. The other two suspects were not located.”

Lastly, the L.A.P.D. report noted that “a 9-millimeter handgun was recovered from [Jillian’s] residence. Force Investigation Division (FID) investigators responded to the scene and are investigating this incident.”

At this time, Scott Shriner does not appear to have commented on the incident or the charges against his wife.