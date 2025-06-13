Weight Loss Drugs Are Giving Men ‘Ozempic Penis’

Ozempic may be known for shrinking waistlines, but a group of users is claiming that it’s caused one thing to grow—their dicks.

In a Reddit thread first reported by The New York Post, multiple male Ozempic users claimed that their penises got bigger while on the drug.

It’s not just an estimation, either. These guys literally pulled out a measuring tape to be sure their eyes weren’t deceiving them.

“I recently measured myself down there and noticed I gained about one inch,” an anonymous user wrote. “Now I think people will say it was because of the fat loss. However, at the time I measured myself before (4 years ago), I was thinner.”

A second man claimed to have a similar experience, writing, “I gained 1.5 inches in length. No joke. Like you I obviously know how long I was before I got very fat. Then after about seven months on Tirzepatide in my case I gained 1.5 inches in length. Definitely not all from weight loss.”

The gained inch was so noticeable, another man claimed, that his wife “definitely noticed a difference.”

“I believe this is true,” another man agreed. “Even my wife has noticed the change down there in me. It definitely has that side effect.”

“One of the best parts about loosing weight is getting your dick back,” one man wrote.

The others on the thread certainly agreed, with one person dubbing the phenomenon “Ozemdick.”

Spoilsports on the thread noted that reduced fat around the area or external factors during the dick measuring could have accounted for the extra length.

Plenty of support drowned out the reality check, though, with one person writing, “I’m just here to say I’m happy for you!”