We’re Still Waiting on the Juiced Bikes Revival From Lectric

This one’s a bit of old news. In fact, I’ve been waiting for most of 2025 to hear more word about what Lectric Bikes plans to do with its new acquisition, Juiced Bikes. Juiced was a direct competitor to Super73 in the style of motorcycle-esque ebikes that both sold.

When Juiced closed abruptly in 2024, I shed a small tear. This was a brand whose bikes I’d ridden and enjoyed very much. They impressed me with their build quality, even if their build was relatively uncomplicated, with their hub motors and cadence sensors. More importantly, they always put a smile on my face when I rode them.

Videos by VICE

When Lectric Bikes, one of the heavyweights in affordable ebikes and maker of the so-called most popular ebike in America (the XP4), bought up Juiced in May 2025 and announced they were bringing it back, I let out a silent cheer.

So… Is the Juiced Bikes Revival by Lectric Actually Happening?

Juiced Bike’s previous website is still up. That threw me at first, because it looked like it was back up and running. There were even the same product pages for the same Juiced bikes that I remembered. Was Lectric already back to selling the old Juiced designs?

No, it turns out. “This site is for informational purposes only,” reads the large print. Lectric is leaving up the old site, so people, I don’t know, don’t forget that Juiced made bikes once upon a time.

“Lectric eBikes purchased the Juiced Bikes brand and IP rights, but did not purchase or acquire any physical inventory of Juiced, nor has Lectric assumed any liabilities of Juiced in connection to the Juiced business,” reads the smaller print.



“Juiced is assigning all of its remaining assets to Stapleton Group, LLC via an assignment for the benefit of creditors in accordance with California state law.”

That means that Lectric has some legal wrangling to do before it can bring the brand back. Will it bring back the old designs? Start from a clean sheet? We don’t yet know. We’ll have to be patient.

Juiced Bikes was a victim of a plateauing ebike market that rode a steep sales hill during the Covid-19 lockdowns and then petered off a bit. This is how maturing industries tend to go.

At the start, there are loads of brands, inventors, and innovators bootstrapping their way into new companies. It’s a gloriously exciting free-for-all. Then, as the market matures, the spread of brands consolidates. Many go out of business. Others merge, and others are bought up.

Just consider how many automobile companies there were in the early 1900s compared to now, or how many personal computer companies were parading their products in the 1970s versus the few that dominate the market today.

As I wrote recently in a piece spotlighting favorite ebike brands that’d gone under recently, “The Juiced bikes I rode impressed the heck out of me. I even preferred them to Super73 (at the time).

“Built like tanks, they were uncomplicated, with hub motors and cadence sensors that made it feel more like I was on an electric motorcycle with an on/off switch in the form of pedals. But it rode beautifully, and it was better made than most ebikes of its time.”