What Is THCV? And Who Should Try It?

And we’re back with yet another cannabinoid to talk about! This week on What the Hell Do These Letters Mean? I’ll be explaining what THCV is, what it (might) do to you, and if you should give it a try. It sounds similar to THC, but it’s not. It’s more like THC’s quiet, mysterious friend. We’ll try to get to know it below.

What Is THCV?

THCV or Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabivarin is a minor cannabinoid naturally found in cannabis plants. People refer to it with some quirky names, such as “weederall” or “diet weed,” because of some less-than-legit claims concerning its weight loss properties. But I’ll get to that later. It’s a minor cannabinoid, like CBN, so it isn’t as prominent as CBD or THC. However, like all cannabinoids, it likely plays a role in the entourage effect we experience.

Does It Make You High?

It’s actually a little unclear whether or not THCV is intoxicating. It’s rarely around without THC by its side, so it’s hard to say how it makes you feel by itself. It’s possible that THCV actually reduces the psychoactive effects of THC, making you feel less high. But that’s not for sure, so it could potentially cause psychoactive effects on its own, taken in large enough quantities.

Anecdotally, people say that it gives them an energy boost. But it seems to have differing effects for people, so you might not experience it the same way your buddy does. But the general consensus among experts is that it will not make you high; they just can’t say that with 100% certainty.

What Does It Do?

So if it doesn’t get you high, why are we talking about it? It’s popping up in more products because people have made some interesting claims about it. Supposedly, it can reduce appetite and help people lose weight. The evidence to back this up is weak, so I don’t recommend relying on THCV to hit your goal weight.

One study suggested it could reduce glucose intolerance that’s associated with obesity. But another study reported that a 10mg THCV dose had no effect on participants’ aversion or interest in different foods. It’s kind of a wash, which isn’t helpful.

This all has to do with the cannabinoid receptors in our brain. Some researchers think THCV might block one of the receptors that can stimulate appetite and cause people to have the infamous munchies. But they can’t yet prove that THCV does in fact block that receptor.

If you see any THCV products marketed as “weight loss aids” or something similar, take them with a grain of salt. Or maybe the entire Atlantic Ocean, because there really is no evidence to support those claims.

Human studies haven’t given us much useful information about THCV yet. But some animal studies on THCV suggest it could help with a range of diseases and conditions, including:

Parkinson’s disease

Psychosis

Fatty liver disease

Chronic pain

Epilepsy

Bacterial inflammation

Acne

More research is needed to fully understand what role THCV might play in treating these health issues. This cannabinoid is not as researched as CBD or THC, and more information is needed on those, too. For the most part, THCV is still a mystery. Sorry.

What’s a Normal Dose?

Since it’s not a widely available or well-understood cannabinoid, it’s difficult to offer an average dosage. As mentioned, some studies assessed effects and reactions after taking a 10mg dose. And many THCV products contain 10mg THCV per serving.

All the studies point toward this dose being safe for adults, so if you’re curious about THCV, start with 10mg (or maybe less) and go from there. Odds are, you won’t feel much of anything, but maybe you won’t get the munchies.

Should You Try THCV?

Since I can’t say whether or not it gets you high, whether or not it can curb appetite, or whether or not it helps with any health conditions, I can’t say if you should try it. I’ve tried it alongside THC, and haven’t noticed any difference in my high. Maybe it blocked the munchies, but not every THC product gives me the munchies, so it’s tricky to tell.

If you’re cozy with THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids, you’re probably fine to try THCV. I don’t recommend it, and I don’t recommend against it. For me, at least for now, it’s a nonstarter. It’s not like THCP, which is extremely strong and psychoactive and not recommended for beginners.

The classic line: Way more research is needed to understand the cannabinoid, so always use with caution.

THCV Products to (Maybe) Try

The 3CHI Delta 8 + THCv Gummies contain 10mg THCV and 20mg Delta-8 THC, so they should deliver a mild and manageable high for intermediate users.

The Diamond CBD 60mg CBD, THCV, CBDV Capsules have just 5mg THCV per capsule, offering a smaller dose. Friendly reminder that the “Weight Management” label here is iffy.

With the Binoid CBD THCV + Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge, you can start with one puff and see how you feel, taking it extra slow and steady.