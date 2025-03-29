What Would You Do If a Man’s Mom Paid for Your Date With Him?

There’s a common controversial debate around whether men should pay for women on dates. In this economy, I think many of us are all in the same sinking boat.

To expect someone to pick up the tab every single time just because he’s a man seems a bit old-fashioned, though everyone is entitled to their own dating expectations and preferences.

And of course, if someone goes out of their way to ask you on a date, then regardless of their gender, I think they should be willing to treat you.

That being said, it’s not uncommon for men and women to split the bill today. What is uncommon—yet not unheard of, apparently—is having a man’s mother pick up the tab.

One TikToker who goes by the username “sarliunlimited” shared her recent experience while out to drinks with a man. When it came time to pay, well, I’ll just let you watch the video yourself.

Over the clip of the girl stirring what looks to be a latte of sorts, the TikTok user writes: “Last night I had a date and when the bill came, he pulled out his mother’s black Amex and said, ‘Wanna pay for your drink by yourself or should my mom?’ Lol?”

She then captioned the video with another large: “LOL??????” Because, really, what else is there to say in response to that?

“He’s basically trying to flex that he’s broke and that his mom gives him a weekly amount as you do with preteens/teens to go on dates,” one person pointed out in the comment section of the video.

Another added, “I would say it’s okay; your mom can pay.”

A third user recommended asking, “So is your Mom seeing anyone?”

It’s unclear what the TikTok poster actually responded with, but I certainly would’ve been caught off guard. I guess the man’s mom really wanted him to finally get a girlfriend.