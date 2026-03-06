What You Need to Know About Nothing’s New Phone (4a), Which Isn’t Coming to the US

Nothing’s Phone (4a) launches today, March 5, 2026, fulfilling the year-long wait that Nothing fans have withstood since 2025’s Nothing Phone (3a). But the English smartphone maker won’t be bringing the Phone (4a) to North America.

Those who live in the US and still want to pre-order the Phone (4a) Pro can do so on March 13, with units shipping and full sales opening up on March 27.

Videos by VICE

a better version of nothing

The Pro comes in two versions: 8GB RAM with 128 GB for $499 or the 12GB RAM with 256 GB for $599. Both feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 450 PPI, and a 144 Hz refresh rate. On the photography front, the Pro features a 50-megapixel 3.5x lens and a 32MP wide-angle selfie camera.

The Pro is unique in coming with a metal unibody design and is 7.95 millimeters wide, the slimmest Nothing phone to date. Nothing says the metal unibody means enhanced cooling, and the phone comes with an IP65.

That makes it not quite as water-resistant as the iPhone 17 family’s IP68 rating, but unless you go around fumbling your phone into pools, bathtubs, or puddles, then it should be more than capable of withstanding the errant splashes and rainstorms of day-to-day life.

Nothing OS 4.1, which is based on Android 16, also gets some tweaks. Nothing says it incorporates “a cleaner, more intuitive interface with redesigned icons, a refreshed lock screen, and a deeper dark mode. Multitasking is easier with floating apps and resizable Quick Settings, while widgets are more flexible than ever.

“The AI Dashboard gives precise control over AI features, under-the-hood optimisations make the system smoother and faster, and camera and gallery apps are enhanced. Customisation now includes hiding apps and creating lightweight widgets via the Playground, helping you stay productive, creative, and in control every day.”

Pre-orders open up on Friday, March 13, 2026.