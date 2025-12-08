What Your Spotify Wrapped Listening Age Says About You, Whether You Like It or Not

Spotify Wrapped rolled out a new way to psychoanalyze yourself this year with its “listening age” card, and plenty of adults watched their profiles age faster than a banana. One minute you’re coasting along on your usual Wrapped dopamine hit, and the next, Spotify informs you that your musical identity belongs to someone who probably remembers rotary phones.

Professor Susan Krauss Whitbourne explained in Psychology Today that the company calculated this number by locking onto your most-played release years and matching them to the age someone would’ve been when those songs first landed.

Psychologists have been chasing a clean measure of “how old someone feels” for decades, and it never quite works. People shade the truth. People round down. People insist they’re still 27 inside. Listening age slices through the theatrics because it’s built from actual behavior. It reflects the soundtrack you return to when you’re driving home late, reorganizing your life for the fifteenth time, or wrestling with heartstring-pulling nostalgia.

Here’s What Your Spotify Wrapped Listening Age Says About You

There’s a scientific reason this data skews older. Research on the “reminiscence bump” shows that both memories and music preferences spike in late adolescence and early adulthood. In a well-known study, Morris Holbrook and Robert Schindler found that people favored the music they heard around age 23. Those tracks hold the emotional residue of those early adult years.

Still, that pattern doesn’t explain the 36-year-olds who discovered they’re apparently 80 in Spotify years. Carol Krumhansl and Justin Zupnick’s study offered a clue. Their participants preferred hits from childhood, but also responded strongly to music from their parents’ and even grandparents’ decades. As the authors wrote, listeners displayed “something like a reminiscence bump for music released in two time periods before they were born.” A lot of that taste comes from whatever dominated the household speakers growing up.

Whitbourne points to another factor. Old songs keep cycling into cultural spaces through movie soundtracks, covers, remixes, and streaming algorithms that love a familiar hook. A track released decades ago can feel surprisingly present because it keeps resurfacing in new settings.

The New York Times called an older listening age a “badge of honor,” which fits. A playlist tied to another era can point toward the moods, memories, and identities someone gravitates toward. Wrapped isn’t judging anyone. It’s handing people the mixtape version of their autobiography and asking them to notice which chapters stand out.