When Does Hytale Come Out? Hytale Release Time and Early Access Details

After years of development, the launch of Hytale is finally here. The highly anticipated RPG will go live in early access. Here is the Hytale release time and when users can play the game in each region.

What Time Does Hytale Release?

Screenshot: Hypixel

Originally announced in 2015, Hytale has had a bit of a rocky road to its launch. The open-world sandbox title was originally developed by Minecraft multiplayer server Hypixel. However, the project was eventually purchased and then cancelled by Riot Games. Despite that, the RPG is finally set to release this week after its original creator purchased the rights to it and resumed development.

The Hytale release date is Tuesday, January 13, 2026. According to the official site, Hytale early access release time will specifically start at 7:00 AM PT, or 10:00 AM ET. Of course, figuring out what time that is for each region can be a bit of a headache. For your convenience, we will break down when the RPG launches around the world in the table below.

Hytale Release Time (Per Region)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 7:00 AM January 13 North America (ET) 10:00 AM January 13 United Kingdom (GMT) 3:00 PM January 13 Europe (CET) 4:00 PM January 13 Japan (JST) 12:00 AM January 14 Brazil (BRT) 12:00 PM January 13 Australia (AEST)* 2:00 AM January 14

How to Get Hytale Early Access

Screenshot: Hypixel

To play Hytale early access, you need to purchase a copy of the RPG from Hypixel’s website. Currently, there are three editions of the game with various perks. However, you only need to buy one of them to be able to access the game starting on January 13. Below are the Hytale editions currently on sale and their pricing:

Standard: $19.99

$19.99 Supporter: $34.99

$34.99 Cursebreaker (Founder’s Edition): $69.99

Screenshot: Hypixel

Once you purchase one of the above editions, you then need to download the Hytale Launcher from the site page here. After installing the game, it will then ask you to link the account you created on the official Hytale site.

After the launcher verifies that you’ve purchased the game, you are set. All you have to do is boot up the launcher on January 13 at the times listed above, and then you will get instant early access.

Will Hytale Early Access Have Server Queues?

Screenshot: Hypixel

The creator of Hytale warned players that early access on January 13 might be hit with heavy traffic. The game will reportedly have so many players at launch that Hypixel is encouraging users to download the Hytale Launcher a day before it goes live.

“We expect over 1 million players on the early access release day for Hytale (January 13). Please download the launcher today and log in now to help us significantly reduce launch-day stress. Let us know if you are having any issues.”

Screenshot: X @Simon_Hypixel

Players shouldn’t be too surprised if the game ends up having potentially long queues to log in. So, if you plan on jumping into the RPG at launch, you should install the game now and get your accounts set up as soon as possible.

