When Does the Simpsons Fortnite Season End? Chapter 7 Start Date Explained

According to dataminers, the Simpsons Fortnite season end date has been revealed. Here is when you can expect the mini-season to conclude, and when the Fortnite Chapter 7 release date is reportedly scheduled to go live.
When does this season of Fortnite end?
Fortnite is currently on Chapter 6: Mini Season 2, also known as the Simpsons Fortnite crossover. Unlike regular chapters, this is a mini-event which only lasts around a month. Understandably, some players have been confused as to when it actually concludes given the seasons unusual release structure.
According to a datamine leak, the Simpsons Fortnite season ends on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Like Chapter 6 Season 4, the Simpsons crossover will have an in-game live story event finale. Leaker HypeX specifically states that this Fortnite Chapter 7 event will go live on November 29 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. Based on the event’s release window, this is also likely the last time players will be able to explore Springfield in the Battle Royale.
For your convenience here is when the Simpsons Fortnite season ends in each region:
|Region
|Local Time
|Date
|North America (PT)
|11 AM
|November 29
|North America (ET)
|2 PM
|November 29
|UK (GMT)
|7 PM
|November 29
|Europe (CET)
|8 PM
|November 29
|Japan (JST)
|4 AM
|November 30
|Australia (AEST)
|5 AM
|November 30
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Release Date
If I had to guess, the Nov 29 live event will likely center around Kang and Kodos finding a way to return Springfield back to normal while teleporting Fortnite players back to their timeline. However, this time we will not have a map to return to. That is because the Epic Games Battle Royale will transition into the much-anticipated Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1.
It appears we will have some downtime before the new Chapter actually begins. According to HypeX, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 is currently scheduled to start on Sunday, November 30, 2025. So it seems that once the Simpsons Fortnite season concludes, the game will go into downtime for half a day until November 30. Although it’s unclear what time the servers will come back on Sunday.
Basically, if you want to experience as much of the Fortnite Simpsons season as possible, you have until Nov 29. And in terms of Chapter 7 Season 1, plan on jumping into the new season the following day after the live-event concludes.