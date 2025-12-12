VICE
When Is Kim Kardashian Coming to Fortnite? – Release Date, Emotes, & All Skins Leaked

All Kim K Fortnite skins and cosmetics have been revealed. Here’s when Kim Kardashian is coming to Fortnite & the bundle’s potential pricing.

By

When Is Kim Kardashian Coming to Fortnite Release Date, Emotes, & All Skins Leaked
Screenshot: Epic Games
The Kim Kardashian Fortnite collaboration has been fully leaked, and we now know what every skin and cosmetic item in her bundle looks like. Here is when the Kim K Fortnite skin will be available in the Epic Games battle royale, as well as her new emotes.

When Does Kim K Come to Fortnite? (Kim Kardashian Fortnite Release Date):

Kim Kardashian Fortnite Skin Revealed
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kim Kardashian Fortnite release date is Saturday, December 13, 2025. Both Epic Games and the reality star confirmed the launch date in a trailer posted on social media. The Kim K Fortnite skin will specifically be available in the game’s Item Shop following its daily reset at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

Although the official announcement already showed off some of Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics, dataminers have recently decrypted the in-game bundle. As a result, we now know more details about how many skins will be in the Kim K Fortnite crossover, as well as her cosmetic items such as back bling and emotes.

Kim Kardashian Fortnite Peely
Screenshot: Epic Games

For your convenience, here is when Kim Kardashian is coming to Fortnite in each region:

Kim Kardashian Fortnite Release Time by Region

RegionLocal TimeDate
North America (PT)4:00 PMDecember 13
North America (ET)7:00 PMDecember 13
United Kingdom (GMT)12:00 AMDecember 14
Europe (CET)1:00 AMDecember 14
Japan (JST)9:00 AMDecember 14
Brazil (BRT)1:00 AMDecember 14
Australia (AEST)10:00 AMDecember 14

How Much is the Kim Kardashian Skin in Fortnite?

Kim K Fortnite Skin Styles
Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

Although dataminers have leaked all of her cosmetics, we still don’t know the full Kim Kardashian skin price. The Kim K Fortnite collaboration has a total of two main skins, back blings, pickaxes, and emotes. Everything will be sold in a discounted bundle, but also individually.

However, based on recent Icon bundles of similar size, we predict the skins will be sold for around 1,500 V-Bucks each, while the bundle including everything will go for around 3,200 V-Bucks. Below, we’ll break down every Kim Kardashian Fortnite cosmetic item and their potential cost.

All Kim Kardashian Fortnite Cosmetic Items (Skins, Back Bling, Emotes)

Kim Kardashian Fortnite Emotes
Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Kim Kardashian Fortnite bundle has a staggering 336 style combinations. Yeah, that is actually insane. Players will have the option to change her bodysuit type, latex color, gloves, hair, and sunglasses.

Because this is also a collaboration with her clothing brand SKIMS, the Kim K Fortnite cosmetic has dozens of different looks. For example, by default, it’s a black leather bodysuit. But there are multiple colors that also change the texture of the clothing itself.

Kim Kardashian Fortnite Bundle Items
Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD

Here is every Kim Kardashian Fortnite cosmetic item and their potential pricing:

  • Kim Kardashian Bundle (Includes Everything): 3, 200 V-Bucks (Discounted)
  • Iconic Kim Kardashian (Skin): 1, 500 V-Bucks
  • Kim Kardashian (White Fur Coat Skin): 1, 500 V-Bucks
  • Ring Light to Go (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks
  • Kim’s Kit (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks
  • Full Beat Brush (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
  • Bag Basher (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
  • Slurp the Internet (Emote): 500 V-Bucks
  • Diamond Drop (Emote): 500 V-Bucks
  • Private Jet (Glider): 800 V-Bucks (Could also be 1,200 V-Bucks)

Are the Kim Kardashian Fortnite Prices Confirmed?

Kim K Fortnite Custom Style Options
Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

Now, it’s important to state these prices are estimates. However, based on current Icon pricing, the Kim K Fortnite skin cost should be around this general window. For example, the above prices are what the Tyler, the Creator Fortnite bundle cost when it launched a few weeks ago in November.

The only unknown factor here is the incredible amount of style customization options. The Kim Kardashian Fortnite bundle is kind of unprecedented in that respect. Players who purchase the full bundle will have hundreds of style customization options. So it’s hard to say if the bundle will cost more as a result. Regardless, the Kim K Fortnite skin will release on December 13, so we’ll find out soon!

