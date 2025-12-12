When Is Kim Kardashian Coming to Fortnite? – Release Date, Emotes, & All Skins Leaked

The Kim Kardashian Fortnite collaboration has been fully leaked, and we now know what every skin and cosmetic item in her bundle looks like. Here is when the Kim K Fortnite skin will be available in the Epic Games battle royale, as well as her new emotes.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kim Kardashian Fortnite release date is Saturday, December 13, 2025. Both Epic Games and the reality star confirmed the launch date in a trailer posted on social media. The Kim K Fortnite skin will specifically be available in the game’s Item Shop following its daily reset at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

Although the official announcement already showed off some of Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics, dataminers have recently decrypted the in-game bundle. As a result, we now know more details about how many skins will be in the Kim K Fortnite crossover, as well as her cosmetic items such as back bling and emotes.

Screenshot: Epic Games

For your convenience, here is when Kim Kardashian is coming to Fortnite in each region:

Kim Kardashian Fortnite Release Time by Region

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM December 13 North America (ET) 7:00 PM December 13 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM December 14 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM December 14 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM December 14 Brazil (BRT) 1:00 AM December 14 Australia (AEST) 10:00 AM December 14

How Much is the Kim Kardashian Skin in Fortnite?

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

Although dataminers have leaked all of her cosmetics, we still don’t know the full Kim Kardashian skin price. The Kim K Fortnite collaboration has a total of two main skins, back blings, pickaxes, and emotes. Everything will be sold in a discounted bundle, but also individually.

However, based on recent Icon bundles of similar size, we predict the skins will be sold for around 1,500 V-Bucks each, while the bundle including everything will go for around 3,200 V-Bucks. Below, we’ll break down every Kim Kardashian Fortnite cosmetic item and their potential cost.

All Kim Kardashian Fortnite Cosmetic Items (Skins, Back Bling, Emotes)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Kim Kardashian Fortnite bundle has a staggering 336 style combinations. Yeah, that is actually insane. Players will have the option to change her bodysuit type, latex color, gloves, hair, and sunglasses.

Because this is also a collaboration with her clothing brand SKIMS, the Kim K Fortnite cosmetic has dozens of different looks. For example, by default, it’s a black leather bodysuit. But there are multiple colors that also change the texture of the clothing itself.

Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD

Here is every Kim Kardashian Fortnite cosmetic item and their potential pricing:

Kim Kardashian Bundle (Includes Everything): 3, 200 V-Bucks (Discounted)

3, 200 V-Bucks (Discounted) Iconic Kim Kardashian (Skin): 1, 500 V-Bucks

1, 500 V-Bucks Kim Kardashian (White Fur Coat Skin): 1, 500 V-Bucks

1, 500 V-Bucks Ring Light to Go (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks

400 V-Bucks Kim’s Kit (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks

400 V-Bucks Full Beat Brush (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Bag Basher (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Slurp the Internet (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Diamond Drop (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Private Jet (Glider): 800 V-Bucks (Could also be 1,200 V-Bucks)

Are the Kim Kardashian Fortnite Prices Confirmed?

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

Now, it’s important to state these prices are estimates. However, based on current Icon pricing, the Kim K Fortnite skin cost should be around this general window. For example, the above prices are what the Tyler, the Creator Fortnite bundle cost when it launched a few weeks ago in November.

The only unknown factor here is the incredible amount of style customization options. The Kim Kardashian Fortnite bundle is kind of unprecedented in that respect. Players who purchase the full bundle will have hundreds of style customization options. So it’s hard to say if the bundle will cost more as a result. Regardless, the Kim K Fortnite skin will release on December 13, so we’ll find out soon!