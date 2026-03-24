Why a Famous Horror Director Sued Pauly Shore

Pauly Shore isn’t known for feuding with other celebrities, but there was a brief period of time where the Bio-Dome star butted heads with—of all people—a legendary horror director. On June 20, 2007, Wes Craven, best known for directing slasher films like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, filed a lawsuit against Shore, who was his next-door neighbor at the time, in Los Angeles Superior Court. Craven alleged that water from Shore’s house seeped down into his yard and damaged his property. Apparently, Shore had recently upgraded his home to include a swimming pool and spa, among other things, which in turn caused a landslide.

The following year, Shore countersued, claiming that Craven was the one responsible for the damage in question. According to Shore, the director’s failure to maintain vegetation and landscaping was to blame for the landslide. Furthermore, the comedian said that Craven hadn’t bothered to eradicate the rodents that were burrowing in the hill near his house. Craven had also apparently made some alterations to his own property that “changed the geology, topography and drainage.”

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The judge later granted a motion to dismiss Shore’s countersuit on procedural grounds. A trial date was set for October 2008, but Craven and Shore agreed to sit down with a mediator in August of that year. As a result, the two were able to settle things out of court. However, the final settlement did require Shore to cooperate with Craven’s efforts to repair the damage to his property.

Oddly enough, eight years before their legal battle, Shore recorded a stand-up set for his 1999 album Hollywood, We’ve Got a Problem that anticipated the future rift. In one bit, Shore talks about buying a house in Craven’s neighborhood. “Now his biggest horror came true: Pauly Shore’s his next-door neighbor,” the comedian joked. Take a listen for yourself below.