Why April 5 is the Most Significant Day in Grunge History

When considering the history of grunge music, there are myriad important days. Nirvana released their iconic LP Nevermind on September 24, 1991. Pearl Jam released Ten on August 27 that same year. You can go down the list and find standout dates all throughout the grunge calendar. But above them all, one really stands out. And that is April 5.

On the face of it, it seems like a strange day to have such significance. The fifth day of the fourth month in the year—so what? Here below, however, we will explain just why April 5 remains so important. It’s for both sad and tragic reasons and for celebratory ones, as well. Highs and lows. Ups and downs. When it comes to grunge, there would be no other way.

Videos by VICE

Kurt Cobain

The founder and frontman of the seminal grunge group, Nirvana, Kurt Cobain was born on February 20, 1967, in Aberdeen, Washington. By 22 years old, he was releasing his band’s debut LP, Bleach. By 24, he’d dropped Nevermind. And shortly thereafter, Nirvana released their third and final record, In Utero. But sadly, the growling, handsome songwriter and performer wouldn’t see his 28th birthday.

Part of the infamous 27 Club, Cobain died by suicide in 1994. The day? April 5. That’s when police and medical professionals said he passed away in his home. And with it, many say, the grunge movement died right along with him.

Play video

Layne Staley

While he is perhaps not the biggest name in grunge music, Layne Staley may have boasted the best singing voice amongst all the grunge stars—and that’s saying a lot. Born on August 22, 1967, in Bellevue, Washington, Staley went on to co-front the iconic grunge group Alice in Chains along with his brother-in-song Jerry Cantrell. His voice was giant, like a volcano explosion. It was also soft at times, like a murmur. But like many in the music’s history, Staley suffered with addiction. So much so that he sung about it often and later it was the cause of his death.

Staley passed away in 2002 eight years after Cobain from a drug overdose on… April 5. As if losing Cobain on that day wasn’t enough, April 5 also was the day that took Staley. It’s sad but true. And with him went one of the greatest singers of his generation.

Play video

Mike McCready

Thankfully, the news surrounding April 5 is not all bad. While it is the day that claimed two of grunge’s biggest stars and frontmen, it is also a day that necessitates celebration even now. For April 5 is the day that Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready was born. Indeed, McCready, the lightning-quick six-string player for the Eddie Vedder-led group came into the world on April 5, 1966, born in Pensacola, Florida. Later, he and his family moved to Seattle, where he co-founded Pearl Jam. Without him, where would the band be? Today, McCready remains a central figure in Seattle, helping to bring along the next generation of rockers, from Thunderpussy to The Black Tones.

Play video

Featured image via mamex4/Shutterstock