Why So Many Gen Z Adults Have Never Had Sex

There’s a new wave of reality TV building around adult virginity. Virgin Island in the UK pairs sexually inexperienced contestants with professional surrogates. A U.S. series, simply titled Virgins, is about to make its debut. These shows treat intimacy like an escape room—awkward, high-stakes, and requiring professional help.

The reason networks are suddenly betting on sexless adults? Because there are a lot more of them.

Videos by VICE

According to data from the National Survey of Family Growth, the number of American men between 22 and 34 who have never had sex has jumped to 10 percent, up from just 4 percent a decade ago. For women, it’s 7 percent, also a significant increase. While some cite personal or religious reasons, growing numbers are turning to online alternatives that feel safer, more curated, and easier to manage than real relationships.

Why Aren’t Gen Z Adults Having Sex?

Sex and relationship coach Celeste Hirschman says a major factor is the rise of parasocial pleasure. “So many young folks are not trying things, connecting or dating,” she told The Sun. “They’re just on their computers. They get a little bit aroused and instead of trying to meet somebody, they go on OnlyFans.”

The logic makes a certain kind of sense. Why risk rejection when you can pay someone to act like they want you? Why learn to be vulnerable when AI girlfriends and custom content creators offer affection on demand, no questions asked?

There’s avoidance, sure—but also pressure. Virgin Island’s producer noted that many participants were obsessed with how they measured up, trapped in constant comparison with influencers and porn. Real connection doesn’t stand much of a chance in that spotlight.

Meanwhile, birth rates are plummeting. Long-term sexlessness is rising. And a generation raised on digital interaction seems less inclined to pursue physical connection at all.

There’s no neat solution, no single explanation. Some researchers blame internet habits, others point to rising anxiety, economic instability, and even declining alcohol use. But one thing’s clear: the rules around sex, desire, and intimacy are changing fast.

What used to be a coming-of-age milestone now feels more like an optional side quest. And increasingly, people are choosing not to play.