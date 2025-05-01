Why “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Declined Logan Paul’s $1 Million WrestleMania Offer

When WrestleMania 41 was announced for Sin City, many fans predicted “Stone Cold” Steve Austin would appear. Austin is a Nevada resident and has made several one-off appearances at WrestleMania recently. His most recent match was at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens in The Texas Rattlesnake’s home state. While Austin vehemently denied wrestling at this year’s event, he never fully shut down showing up.

He appeared on night two to kick things off on his ATV, which he parades around the ring. He had an unfortunate incident with the vehicle, but changed course once he got the fans hyped by drinking beer in the ring. However, that wasn’t Austin’s only offer to appear at WrestleMania.

Videos by VICE

Why Stone Cold Steve Austin Turned Down Logan Paul’s Mega Offer

As former United States Champion Logan Paul shared on his Impaulsive podcast, he offered Austin $1 million to appear in a Prime Energy costume during the show. Ultimately, Austin turned the act down as it never happened, but the WWE Hall of Famer has opened up about why. As it turns out, Austin’s reasoning makes a lot of sense from a business standpoint.

“I’m in the beer business; I sell Broken Skull Beer. You know, we’re in about 25 or 30 states. I don’t know anything about his product,” Austin told Ariel Helwani. “I don’t know about the ingredients in it, if it’s good, if it’s bad, or whatever. So, you know, it just it wasn’t my thing. So, you know, yeah, I turned it down just because I wasn’t into it.”

He then clarifies that his decision has nothing to do with Paul himself. “No man, it’s just not my gimmick, you know. Like I said, he’s doing really well. Obviously he’s hustling and he’s going and getting it and more power to him. It just wasn’t a great fit for Steve Austin.”