Why You Always Feel Like You’re ‘Doing Sundays Wrong’ (and How to Fix It)

Sundays used to have a simple job. They were for sleeping late, doing as little as possible, and putting off the emotional reality of Monday for a few extra hours. Now the day comes with a lot more pressure. Somewhere along the line, the “Sunday reset” became a full-on production, complete with cleaning, planning, meal prep, skincare, and the sense that you should somehow become a better person before the new week starts.

A new Amerisleep survey of 1,001 Americans suggests plenty of people have made the Sunday reset part of their routine. More than half, 53 percent, said they do a Sunday reset regularly, and 69 percent said it helps reduce their anxiety. At the same time, nearly 1 in 10 said social media makes them feel like they’re “doing Sundays wrong,” which feels about right for the internet. Amerisleep also found that 43 percent say their reset is more about preparing for the workweek than actually enjoying the day off.

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That’s the part worth paying attention to. A routine that’s supposed to make life feel more manageable can start feeling like more work than your actual job. Still, the appeal is obvious. Sunday has always had a weird emotional charge. The Cleveland Clinic describes the “Sunday Scaries” as anxiety before the start of the workweek, and that dread can make even minor preparation feel useful.

A Sunday Reset That Doesn’t Suck

A good Sunday can be a lot simpler than that. Amerisleep’s own data points to a more practical version. The most common reset habits were relaxation, light cleaning, and planning for the week ahead, and the recommended window was 1 to 3 hours, not your entire day.

A few ways to make Sunday feel better, not busier

Do the tasks that actually annoy you on weekdays. Tidy the kitchen, wash the clothes you need, check your calendar, prep breakfast, whatever usually comes back to bite you by Tuesday.

Tidy the kitchen, wash the clothes you need, check your calendar, prep breakfast, whatever usually comes back to bite you by Tuesday. Keep the list of to-dos short. Three useful things are probably enough.

Three useful things are probably enough. Leave room for actual downtime. Amerisleep found that 80 percent of resetters include relaxation, which suggests people still want the day to feel like a day off. As it should.

Amerisleep found that 80 percent of resetters include relaxation, which suggests people still want the day to feel like a day off. As it should. Ignore the polished version online. Social media can offer ideas, but it can also make basic rest feel like failure. Amerisleep found that 14 percent said “Sunday reset” content changed their behavior.

A good Sunday should help you head into Monday with fewer loose ends and a little less dread. That’s enough. You don’t need a perfect routine, a color-coded planner, or a filmed “reset” to prove you spent the day correctly.