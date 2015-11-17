Hail The Creator Wiley in His Video For “25 MCs”

Earlier this year Wiley released eight singles in eight weeks on his own brand new CTA Records. If you haven’t heard it already, the Swift Beater produced track “25 MCs” is one of the smashes. With lines like “I know so many MCs who are all fire”, it’s full of #humblebrags. More than anything though, it’s a declaration of dominance, where Wiley lyrically asserts himself once again as “the creator” and the leader of the grime scene. So I guess it’s fitting that the video for “25 MCs” was shot at this year’s Eskimo Dance rave. Watch below.