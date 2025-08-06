Will Hollow Knight Silksong Be at the August Nintendo Direct?

According to multiple insiders, Hollow Knight Silksong will not be making an appearance at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase in August. If true, we now know the next time Team Cherry will likely release new footage of the long-awaited roguelike.

Hollow Knight Silksong Is Skipping the Nintendo Indie World Showcase

A new report from multiple insiders claims that Hollow Knight Silksong will not be shown at the August Nintendo Direct. While gaming rumors are a dime a dozen, this one is interesting for a couple of reasons. For starters, this latest information comes from YouTuber SwitchForce, who leaked the Nintendo Indie Showcase before it was announced.

However, we now have a second source saying the same thing. In an August 5 post on X, PH Brazil wrote: “If you only care about Silksong, you’d better not even open the Nintendo Indie World Showcase.”

So that now makes two insiders claiming that the long-awaited Team Cherry RPG won’t be shown at the August Nintendo Direct.

I know what you are thinking: does it ever stop being painful to be a Hollow Knight fan? As someone who has been waiting since 2019, I understand. It feels like this game is never going to come out! The good news, though, is that we may now have a concrete idea of when Team Cherry will showcase more of Silksong.

When will we see Silksong Next?

The next time we will likely see Hollow Knight Silksong is on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at Gamescom. According to Microsoft, Team Cherry’s roguelike will feature a never-before-seen demo at the convention. While a new trailer hasn’t been confirmed, there is a good chance we might get some new footage.

Of course, we may get new Hollow Knight Silksong info before Gamescom. However, if it’s not at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase on August 7, then I can’t imagine where it could make an appearance. But never say never. Still, it’s more likely that we won’t see the title until the Gamescom event. And while that might be a little disappointing, it’s only 15 days away.

Yes, I’m actually counting!

As far as when we will get a Hollow Knight Silksong release date, that’s anyone’s guess. I’m still predicting it launches in October or November. Team Cherry has already confirmed that a fully playable version of the game will be showcased in September at an exhibition in Australia.

And with these demos quickly on the horizon, it just feels like the roguelike is finally nearing its launch. That said, I also know not to get my hopes up. Silksong has basically become my generation’s Half-Life 3 gaming unicorn.