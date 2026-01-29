Will Resident Evil Requiem Get a Demo? Release Date Clues Explained

With only weeks left to go until launch, a Resident Evil Requiem demo still has not been announced. However, RE9’s director reportedly just gave players an update about it that has sparked further speculation among fans. Here is everything we know so far about a playable Resident Evil Requiem demo, and its potential release date.

Is a Resident Evil Requiem Demo Still Coming Before Launch?

Over the last decade, there has always been a playable Resident Evil demo before a new game’s launch. However, we are now just a month out from the release of Resident Evil Requiem, and Capcom still hasn’t announced a playable demo.

Crafty players desperate for an answer recently hit up RE9 director Akifumi Nakanishi on social media and asked him directly. His answer? Well, it’s a little complicated. According to a recent Reddit thread, several accounts managed to message Nakanishi and ask him about a Resident Evil Requiem demo.

RE9 Director Reportedly Responds to Demo Questions

In the Reddit thread players claim Nakanishi responded, “Nothing has been decided yet regarding the demo version.” At first, you might think this is bad news. After all, RE9 is again just weeks away from its launch, and they still haven’t decided plans for a demo. So surely that means we aren’t getting one? However, some fans took his response more positively.

Specifically, players latched on to Akifumi Nakanishi reportedly saying “the demo version,” as if he was confirming it exists. But this might be a bit of a reach. It should be pointed out that the social media posts were translated from Japanese to English. Capcom has also not officially released a statement or confirmed anything at this point. However, there might be an explanation for why we still don’t have an Requiem demo announced yet.

Why Capcom Hasn’t Announced a Resident Evil Requiem Demo Yet

An interesting theory is that Capcom may have delayed a Resident Evil Requiem demo to avoid spoilers leaking out. In previous years, certain demos were datamined immediately after they were released, and major game spoilers were posted on social media within hours. It could be possible that we might not get a Resident Evil Requiem demo, or that it will be delayed to avoid this.

This is, again, pure speculation. But I also wanted to point out that Resident Evil demos typically don’t release until two weeks before a game is launched. In fact, we have the actual demo release dates for the past three mainline RE games. I thought it would be interesting to list them out to see if we could narrow down a potential release date for a Resident Evil Requiem demo.

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Demo Release Date: January 11, 2019 (Friday)

Full Game: January 25, 2019 (Friday)

Gap: 2 weeks before launch



Resident Evil 3 Remake

Demo Release Date: March 19, 2020 (Thursday)

Full Game: April 3, 2020 (Friday)

Gap: 2 weeks before launch



Resident Evil 4 Remake

Demo Release Date: March 10, 2023 (Friday)

Full Game: March 24, 2023 (Friday)

Gap: 2 weeks before launch



Resident Evil Requiem

Potential Demo Release Date: February 13, 2026 (Friday)

Full Game: February 27, 2026 (Friday)

Gap: 2 weeks before launch



Will the Resident Evil Requiem Demo Be PlayStation Exclusive?

Assuming we are getting a Resident Evil Requiem demo, many players are wondering if it will be console-exclusive. Going back to 2016, Capcom has had a deal with Sony PlayStation to release Resident Evil demos exclusively on PS4 and PS5. However, in 2026 it’s not entirely clear what kind of partnership the two companies still have.

With a February Sony State of Play recently leaked, perhaps we’ll get the demo announced then. Interestingly, veteran games journalist Jeff Grubb recently said the PS5 showcase would be happening on February 12. Capcom could, in theory, shadow drop the RE9 demo the next day, which would make it February 13. This would exactly line up with the previous demo release patterns.

But again, this is all speculation at this point. If nothing else, this is just proof that hype for Resident Evil Requiem is off the charts. And I get it. RE9 is my own personal most anticipated game of 2026. I seriously can’t wait to play it.