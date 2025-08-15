Microsoft Fixed the Bug That Kept People From Signing Up for Windows 10 Extended Updates

Score one for angry computer people. Sort of. For folks pissed off by Microsoft’s decision to end support for Windows 10 after October 14, 2025, Microsoft’s about-face to offer an extra year of service updates to Windows 10 users was a minor, temporary win.

But you only get the extended updates if you sign up. If you do nothing, then support for Windows 10 will just end on the original expiration date in 2025. Cue the mild panic and outrage (again) from users who’ve been experiencing a bug on their PCs that kept them from signing up.

Microsoft announced that they’ve fixed the bug, so you can give it another try.

once more, let’s try this again

Back when I wrote up the story announcing Microsoft’s decision to extend support for Windows 10, Microsoft hadn’t yet updated the old language on their webpage about ceasing support for Windows 10 after October 14, 2025. That was on July 23.

There’s no reason that old language should remain in place three weeks later. C’mon, Microsoft. Go tinker under the hood of your webpage to make it more clear that there’s an extended update program without making people scroll all the way to the bottom.

To sign up for the extended updates, navigate on your Windows 10 PC to Settings, then Update & Security, and then Windows Update. The window should provide instructions that take you the rest of the way.

the sign-up window for enrolling in the esu – credit: microsoft

The extended service update is only available to consumers, not commercial users, and you must take action to sign up for it. If you don’t, the security updates won’t activate automatically.

Microsoft caved to consumer anger this time, but I wouldn’t expect it to happen again. You can get a one-year stay of execution for Windows 10 until October 13, 2026, minus technical support (which you won’t get), but after that you’re on your own to decide whether you’d like to stop digging in your heels and update to Windows 11, join the enemy ranks of Mac users, or test the waters in the land of Linux.