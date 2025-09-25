Wolverine Has Finally Been Fully Revealed—and It Looks Amazing

It’s been a long time. From the moment we all saw that first teaser for Insomniac’s take on Wolverine, it’s been a tough wait for new information. An unfortunate leak and insane invasion of devs’ privacy may have derailed things for a moment. But Insomniac just hit back with a gameplay reveal that shows that they’re the best at what they do. And what they do is make darn good games.

Wolverine’s state of play reveal was perfection

Play video

I expect a Wolverine game to get his look right. And Insomniac nailed it. What I had hoped for before seeing this trailer was that they would nail the brutality of the character in combat. You want to talk about not wasting time? This is the perfect example of that.

We get blood, impalements, and lost limbs almost immediately. That’s before we even actually get to see some unbroken combat footage that looks like they’ve captured his quickness and power perfectly.

A personal problem I’m going to have to get used to is Liam McIntyre’s voice as Wolverine. But that’s because I only have two voices in my head for that character: Hugh Jackman (duh) and Cal Dodd, the voice of the character in X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men ’97.

I’m sure his portrayal will catch on with me over time. But I do appreciate that they are leaning on his memory loss as a key part of the story. Just in the way they talk about the game and character, you can tell that Insomniac is operating with a significant level of understanding.

And how awesome is it to see Omega Red? Insomniac is promising a game built for the PS5, and with this blood tech they’re talking about, I’d imagine that’s the only way they could go. Fortunately, it seems we won’t have to wait too much longer for more information, as they’re providing an update on the game in the Spring of 2026.

Wolverine comes out for PS5 in the Fall of 2026.