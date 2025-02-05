Woman Convinces Husband to Sell Kidney, Then Leaves With the Money and Another Man

A woman allegedly sold her husband’s kidney on the black market, stole the money, then fled with her lover.

Originally, the woman—from West Bengal—had attempted to convince her husband to sell his kidney for their daughter’s education and arranged marriage. Though selling human organs is, of course, illegal in India, the family found a buyer on the black market.

Once the husband agreed to sacrifice his own organ for his daughter’s future, his wife took the money ($11,500 worth) for herself and eloped with another lover who she met on Facebook.

So, not only did this woman abandon her husband and child for another man, but she also left them with zero savings and one less kidney.

At this point, the one-kidneyed man filed a complaint with the police, tracking down his wife and her new boo, who happened to be from Barrackpore. He then booked a family trip, fit with his children, mother, and father, to confront his cheating spouse.

But when the family arrived, the disloyal wife refused to open the door or speak to them. In fact, she even threatened her husband with a divorce.

Moral of the story? Don’t sell your kidney on the black market.