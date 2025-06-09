Woman Went to Strangers’ Funerals for 2 Years So She Could Land the Undertaker

Most people avoid funerals unless they absolutely have to go. Daniela Signor, 33, went out of her way to attend them—repeatedly—for two years straight. Not out of grief but in hopes that the local undertaker would finally notice her.

Daniela first saw Apollo Scariot, 31, in April 2023, while mourning a distant acquaintance in Pinhalzinho, a small town in southwest São Paulo where everyone knows everyone. Apollo was working the service as the funeral director, focused and professional—and totally unaware of the woman watching him from the pews. “I don’t even like funerals,” Daniela admitted to local media. “I used to think, ‘I’ll give the family a hug just so I can see him.’ But he wasn’t always there.”

Undeterred, she made a sneaky habit of attending services every few months, holding out hope for a glimpse, a spark, a moment of connection. Friends and family didn’t question it—small-town dynamics made it easy to blend in. Still, Apollo never noticed. “He had no idea,” Daniela said. “I only told him later when we finally started talking. Then he was like, ‘Wait, how did I never notice you before?’ He was always so focused on work.”

Eventually, persistence paid off. The two began dating last year, and earlier this month, they tied the knot. And in true funeral-meets-romance fashion, Daniela arrived at the wedding in a hearse from Apollo’s company. A banner on the back read: “Till death do us part.” Guests were stunned—until the couple shared their story during the vows.

“Everyone at the wedding was shocked,” Daniela said. “But once we read out our story, people understood why I arrived in the hearse.”

Apollo was just as surprised by the attention their unconventional love story received. “We never expected it,” he told What’s The Jam. “We decided to arrive in the hearse because it’s part of our story—how we met.”

Most relationships don’t start with a eulogy and end with a hearse. But for Daniela, love required patience, planning, and just the right amount of morbid determination—and in the end, it worked.