Women Are Getting ‘Bathroom Divorces’ From Their Husbands

Some married couples have separate beds. Some have separate offices. This one has separate toilets.

It might not seem like the strangest concept. I mean, many people have their own dedicated bathroom within a home. However, this one elderly couple decided to pursue a “bathroom divorce,” per The Post.

For years, Debbie Wiener, 66, a retired interior designer, fought with her husband about his “disgusting” bathroom habits. Eventually, she said enough is enough.

“As you get older, your gastrointestinal needs change,” Wiener said. “My husband’s habits didn’t age well. One toilet was not cutting it.”

Wiener and her husband, Jim Weinberger, 67, bought their Maryland home in 2011. At the time, they lived with their teenage sons.

Unfortunately, the only access to the couple’s bedroom was through their bedroom.

“If you are sitting on the toilet and someone wanted to go into the bedroom, they were going to pass you,” Wiener told The Post. “It was kind of a joke.”

“Sometimes I climbed the stairs to use the kids’ bathroom,” she added. “Sometimes I had to wait to use the bathroom. It is no fun to yell at your husband, ‘you are disgusting,’ and have him yell at you, ‘you are too fussy.’”

To address the bathroom feud, she decided to create a bathroom suite that consisted of double the amenities. The couple also replaced the original bathroom with a linen closet.

“All my neighbors lined up to see my bathroom. Every time I tell a woman about my bathroom, she is, like, ‘OMG I want that,’” Wiener said. “This is the next step after a sleep divorce. You can share a vanity without sharing cooties. You can share a wet room but not a toilet.”

She told The Post that she feels like she’s helping both her digestive system and her mind.

“Now, there is peace and harmony in the bathroom,” Wiener said. “We each have a private room and nobody knows what’s going on. With two toilets, I am a much happier person. At home, I have toilet nirvana.”