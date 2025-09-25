World Champion Figure Skater Removes D4vd Song From Routine Amidst Singer’s Criminal Investigation

Alysa Liu, 2025 World Figure Skating Champion, has announced that she’s changing the music of her short program for the upcoming skating season. Previously, she used the song “This Is How It Feels” by D4vd and Laufey in the routine. She planned to perform the program during the lead-up to the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics.

“As many of you know, I recently debuted a new short program for the ‘25-‘26 season,” the 20-year-old skater wrote on Instagram. “However, in light of recent news, my team & I are confidently pursuing a different direction that aligns with my values & just my overall ethos.”

This decision comes on the heels of the ongoing investigation into the teenage girl found dismembered in the trunk of a Tesla in Los Angeles. The car was registered to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The singer has not been formally named as a suspect. However, many details work to paint him in a suspicious light. Investigators have not released anything definitive that points to D4vd as a suspect, and he is allegedly cooperating with police.

Still, Liu’s statement made it clear that she does not want her work associated with a criminal investigation. While she didn’t reveal what the new routine would be, she seemed excited at the prospect.

“I’m eager to start brainstorming new ideas, & I want to ensure my creative process isn’t rushed,” Liu wrote. “So, in the meantime, you may see some familiar programs. Thank you for your ongoing support!”

Liu previously shared her plans to skate the short program to the D4vd song leading up to the 2026 Winter Olympics. After taking a break from skating in 2022, she returned in 2024. Liu quickly went on to win the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships as the first American woman in 19 years.

Meanwhile, D4vd is embroiled in a criminal investigation that began on September 8 in Los Angeles. The body found in D4vd’s car was identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who went missing in 2024. On September 22, the Lake Elsinore community came together to hold a vigil for Hernandez. Her neighbors and community members gathered to remember her and to demand justice.

