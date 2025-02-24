World’s First Flying Car Took to the Skies—and Jumped Over Another Car

Apparently, flying cars are a thing now. Does that mean less traffic on the road, or…? As someone living in densely populated New Jersey, I’d love to know.

U.S. automaker Alef Aeronautics recently released footage of a flying car both driving and eventually taking flight. It’s the first we’ve ever seen of such a thing, as previous videos typically included cars using a runway for takeoff. And while it’s certainly a unique development, the video—and the electric flying car—is making a lot of people feel…well, unsettled.

Videos by VICE

The footage features a black electric flying test car, which is “drivable on public roads and has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities,” the press release states.

“The test was conducted with thorough safety measures, ensuring the road was closed off during the flight test, no people were under or near the flight path, the area around was not densely populated, and all safety equipment and personnel were present. The test was completed successfully without any safety issues.”

@nbcnews A startup in #California says it is close to pioneering a piece of future tech many have dreamed of: a flying car. ♬ original sound – nbcnews – nbcnews

“This drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment,” said Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef. “We hope it will be a moment similar to the Wright Brothers’ Kitty Hawk video, proving to humanity that new transportation is possible.”

While this might seem like a grand invention—and one that’s been in the works for years—most individuals were not impressed by the test run. Countless TikTokers even labeled the car a drone with wheels.

“Why limit yourself to a ‘flying car?’ It’s clearly just a giant drone with a car shell,” one person wrote under the TikTok video. “If you’re going to be innovative, why not move away from what we already know?”

Others raised concerns about “car crashes in the sky,” which to me seems like a valid worry. I think I’ll stay grounded.