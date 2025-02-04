‘Wreckfest 2’ Gets an Early Access Date, and It’s Got Me Flirting With Disaster… Or at Least a Few Days off of Work

There isn’t any other racing game on the market like Wreckfest. The combination of demolition derby chaos and genuinely tight racing feels just right. It proves that rubbing, contrary to what we may have believed, is racing. Wreckfest 2 has finally gotten an Early Access release date, and I can’t wait to finally dive in and see what this one is all about.

Play video Video via THQ Nordic on YouTube Video via THQ Nordic on YouTube

‘Wreckfest 2’ Is for Immature Audiences Only, and I Can’t Wait to Clown Around

I’ve talked about my love of the Wreckfest franchise before, and that adoration hasn’t worn off yet. In a world full of serious racing games, we need games like Wreckfest 2 and Tokyo Xtreme Racer more than ever. That perfect combination of arcade silliness and some of the best racing action around? Sign me right up. With the announcement of Wreckfest 2 entering into Early Access on March 20, 2025, I think it may be time for me to finally upgrade my PC. I need to experience this one in its full glory. Even if it’s going to cost me more than any of these cars would in real life.

For those unfamiliar with the Wreckfest series, do yourself a favor; try it out. It’s equal parts serious racing and redneck chaos. Beaters with heaters do anything they can to navigate through courses with expert precision. All while smashing the ever-living shit out of other racers. Plus, there are demolition derbies, championships, and the whole nine yards. No other racing game can touch what Wreckfest has to offer, and it’s pure carnage.

Even from this brief trailer, it looks like Wreckfest 2 will have an improved damage system for cars. One of the best parts of the original game was somehow limping a completely decimated vehicle across the finish line. From what I can see here, it looks like the damage model has been improved even further. I can’t wait to see what new features and vehicles show up in Wreckfest 2, but I know I need it as soon as possible.