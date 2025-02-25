Wu-Tang Clan Announce Farewell Tour ‘The Final Chamber’

More than 30 years after they formed in Staten Island, the Wu-Tang are going on one last tour. This week, the iconic hip-hop group announced The Final Chamber tour, which will take them across North America over the summer.

According to NME, all of the surviving Wu-Tang members—RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa—are set to participate in the trek, with Run The Jewels as support for the full-run. The New York Times adds that The Final Chamber tour is the culmination of a five-plus-year plan of legacy-building for the group.

Recently, RZA was a guest on the Popcast podcast and, during the conversation, he opened up about getting the crew back together. “There’s so many places we really haven’t been,” he shared. “We had some successful touring, right? But not at the level of what the brand is.”

JUNE

6 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

7 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

10 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

11 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

13 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

14 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

15 Austin, TX – Moody Center

16 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

18 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

20 Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

21 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

22 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

24 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

26 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

28 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

30 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

JULY

1 Portland, OR – Moda Center

4 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7 Chicago, IL – United Center

8 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

9 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

11 Boston, MA – TD Garden

13 Laval, Quebec – Place Bell

14 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

17 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

18 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 28, and are available to buy here.