Wu-Tang Clan Announce Farewell Tour ‘The Final Chamber’

More than 30 years after they formed in Staten Island, the Wu-Tang are going on one last tour. This week, the iconic hip-hop group announced The Final Chamber tour, which will take them across North America over the summer.
According to NME, all of the surviving Wu-Tang members—RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa—are set to participate in the trek, with Run The Jewels as support for the full-run. The New York Times adds that The Final Chamber tour is the culmination of a five-plus-year plan of legacy-building for the group.
Videos by VICE
Recently, RZA was a guest on the Popcast podcast and, during the conversation, he opened up about getting the crew back together. “There’s so many places we really haven’t been,” he shared. “We had some successful touring, right? But not at the level of what the brand is.”
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour dates are as follows:
JUNE
6 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
7 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
10 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
11 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
13 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
14 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
15 Austin, TX – Moody Center
16 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
18 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
20 Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena
21 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
22 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
24 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
26 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
28 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
30 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
JULY
1 Portland, OR – Moda Center
4 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
7 Chicago, IL – United Center
8 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
9 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
11 Boston, MA – TD Garden
13 Laval, Quebec – Place Bell
14 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
17 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
18 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 28, and are available to buy here.