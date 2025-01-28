WWE 2K25 Cover Acknowledges Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is taking center stage on the cover of WWE 2K25.

During the Monday Night Raw Netflix premiere Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman dropped a massive hint about the cover of WWE 2K25. While “The Wiseman” was speaking to The OTC backstage, he asked if he could present him a platform to celebrate his victory over Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. Reigns explained his schedule was clear on Monday, January 27th, and the door closed revealing a WWE 2K25 sign.

WWE 2K25 Cover is All About Roman Reigns

That leads to tonight when the official cover was unveiled by WWE. Heyman announced it with full pyro, noting that it’s always been Reigns against the world. On the jaw-dropping cover, there’s “The OTC” alongside Heyman. Reigns is positioned for his iconic call-out just before he does a spear. While he blends in, Heyman is just outside the ring staring at “The Tribal Chief” with his signature prayer hands.

This is the second appearance from Reigns in the WWE 2K franchise. He first appeared on the 2020 edition of the game alongside Becky Lynch. Since then, The Bloodline has become one of WWE’s key attractions. Reigns became a dominant and longest-reigning champion. The Bloodline story even helped launch Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

The most recent wrinkle of their story saw Reigns reclaim the Ula Fala, a sacred piece of his family’s history. His father and uncle presented it to him when he became Universal Champion. Sikoa had stolen it and was running around WWE claiming to be the “real” Tribal Chief. Now Reigns is putting that behind him as he enters his first Royal Rumble in five years. He will go up against Seth Rollins, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, recent WWE signee Penta, and more.

WWE 2K25 is available to Wishlist on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam.