WWE Monday Night Raw: Former AEW Star Penta Debuts

All of those teases on WWE Raw for the last few weeks have finally led to the debut of Penta in WWE.

The former multi-time AEW Champion was rumored to join the promotion months ago with his brother Rey Fenix. Those plans were thwarted by AEW CEO Tony Khan who added injury time on Fenix’s deal. Penta, however, seems to have departed AEW somewhat amicably. He appeared in the Mexican promotion AAA in December, teasing his next steps. In his promo, he explained he’d be “taking time off” to make a career decision.

PENTA JOINS WWE

The debut comes as no surprise, though. Earlier this afternoon WWE socials confirmed suspicions with his first shirt and a special replica mask. Penta debuted against Chad Gable. He requested to wrestle the best luchador walking the planet via Adam Pearce, and he sure ate his words. The crowd immediately embraced the beloved luchador in San Jose, California. In the end, he defeated Gable with a “Penta Driver.”

“This is my new home guys,” Penta said in an in-ring promo following his match. “I know you, you, you, you, and you — waiting for this moment. Look, I want to say something. The real truth is I [have] been waiting for this moment!

Penta is part of one of the most decorated tag teams in wrestling, the Lucha Bros. Throughout his career he’s wrestled worldwide, making a name for himself just about anywhere you can think of, including Lucha Underground. He and his brother Fenix signed with AEW in 2019. During his time with the promotion, he became a Tag Team Champion and a Trios Champion. Some of their most notable matches within AEW were with the Young Bucks like their unforgettable Steel Cage match at AEW All Out.

Penta isn’t the first AEW star to make the jump to WWE and he probably won’t be the last. In 2022 Cody Rhodes returned to the company after years away, paving the way for Jade Cargill to sign a contract in late 2023. While it’s unclear how much time Penta’s brother has left on his AEW deal, he’ll likely join his brother as soon as it is.