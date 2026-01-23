3 WWE Attitude Era Moments You Can Relive on Netflix Right now

Now that the entire WWE library is on Netflix, the WWE universe is able to relive some of the greatest moments from the Golden Age, Ruthless Aggression, the Attitude Era, and yes, even the PG era. We’re discussing three iconic moments from The Attitude Era you can check out on Netflix now.

1. D-generation x invades wcw nitro

Play video

Truly one of the most iconic WWE moments ever, when the ragtag outcasts — DX — invaded Nitro. It was the first strike in the war with WCW. As they pulled up in their jeep (equipped with a cannon), fans outside the venue revealed they got their tickets for “free.” It was something fresh that wrestling fans had never seen, further blending the line between kayfabe and real life. It really does stand the test of time. The Elite even spoofed it years later on Being The Elite, appearing outside of a WWE taping.

Videos by VICE

2. Chyna Breaks Down Barriers

Play video

One of the most unforgettable moments from this era is Chyna becoming the first (and only) woman to hold the Intercontinental Championship. She paved the way generations later for women to have their own IC belt, currently held by Becky Lynch. Still, stars like Rhea Ripley would love an opportunity to follow in Chyna’s footsteps.

“… I would absolutely love that. That would be a real historic moment. I get to follow in amazing steps like Chyna,” Ripley told Foundation Radio in 2024. “It’d be a step for the women’s evolution. We’d be taking over that a little bit more where we’re seeping into the men’s division and showing them what the women can do.”

Chyna won the belt a second time less than a year later, which to me just further solidifies her solo induction into the WWE Hall of Fame — it’s frustrating it hasn’t happened yet. She was a huge part of the era and became a major crossover star, appearing on red carpets and in film and television roles.

3. The “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Era

Play video

Stone Cold defined the Attitude Era as the face of the company. There are a few calls in professional wrestling that you truly remember, but JR’s call at WrestleMania XIV when Austin won the WWE Championship is one of them. He defied the odds of returning to the ring from a serious neck injury, all in the name of spiting one of his biggest rivals: Vince McMahon. Doing so with Mike Tyson by his side only added to his eventual mainstream success.

Check out WWE’s full library now streaming on Netflix.