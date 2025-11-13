WWE Confirms Date & Location for Elimination Chamber 2026

As 2025 comes to a close, that means soon enough WWE will be back on the road to WrestleMania. One of the first stops along that journey is the Elimination Chamber.

Elimination Chamber will take place in Chicago, Illinois on February 28 at the United Center. It marks the first PLE to take place in that venue in more than three decades. Elimination Chamber is happening less than a month after the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Videos by VICE

“Famous for its phenomenally passionate fans, Chicago is a city that WWE Superstars consistently circle on the calendar every year,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue, WWE in a press release. “We look forward to bringing our first Premium Live Event to the United Center in more than 30 years in partnership with Choose Chicago, whose work continues to solidify the city’s position as a world-class sports and entertainment destination.”

When the United Center opened in the mid-90s, WWE was the first to host a sporting event within its walls.

Added Joe Myhra, EVP and COO of the United Center, “More than 30 years ago, the United Center opened its doors with a historic SummerSlam event, and we’re thrilled to welcome the return of a WWE Premium Live Event to the arena. We look forward to once again showcasing WWE’s incredible talent and bring fans from across the country together for an unforgettable night in Chicago.”

At this year’s event, John Cena made a heel turn that both shocked and confused the wrestling world. He would go on to WrestleMania to challenge Cody Rhodes, becoming a 17-time World Champion. Bianca Belair won on the women’s side, losing a WrestleMania triple threat involving IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. That loss ended her undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

Tickets for Elimination Chamber go on sale on Thursday, November 20, at 10 am CT. There will also be an exclusive presale starting on Wednesday, November 19 at 10 am CT. To learn more, visit the WWE website.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.