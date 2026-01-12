‘WWE Raw’ (1/12/26) Results: Bron Breakker Suspended, Gunther Steals AJ Styles Win

WWE Raw has a special start time this week due to them being overseas in Düsseldorf, Germany. The new Women’s Tag Team Champions, RHIYO, are kicking off tonight’s show. Later in the evening, their first challengers will be decided. CM Punk and Finn Balor come face-to-face, and AJ Styles and Gunther battle in the main event.

Keep reading for the results of this week’s WWE Raw…



Videos by VICE

RHIYO’s #1 contenders

Play video

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY open WWE Raw as the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. After defeating The Kabuki Warriors they’re finally ready to put them in the past. They’re looking for a fresh set of faces to feud with next. Enter Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez who interrupt the new champions. Morgan explains that she technically never lost the titles (she got injured). Bayley and Lyra Valkyria come out next and Bayley notes Roxanne lost the titles for the Judgment Day. While the six women argued, Asuka and Kairi Sane took it as an opportunity to attack from behind.

The match itself was controlled by the former champions in the early goings but became evenly split after a commercial break where they took a six woman Superplex. Morgan eventually blind tags in to hit Kairi with Oblivion for the win. They will face Rhea and IYO at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Jan. 24 in Montreal.

CM Punk vs. Finn Balor

Play video

Punk is fresh off his first title defense against Bron Breakker and he’s wasting no time seeking out his next challenger. Out walks Judgment Day’s Finn Balor after taking Liv’s advice. He heard that Punk named him as someone he wants to face, so here he is. Punk’s only question is if Finn is coming alone or with the group. Because last week, he had the odds stacked against him with The Vision and still came out on top. He accepts the challenge and says they should do it on tonight’s WWE Raw, but Finn disagrees — they’ll do it in Belfast next Monday.

Bron Breakker’s Suspension

Play video

Bronson Reed and Austin Theory are in action against Penta and Dragon Lee. The match eventually ends in a DQ because of Bron Breakker’s interference. He hits both men with spears. Raw GM Adam Pearce comes to the ring as Bronson hits the Tsunami. Bron gets in Pearce’s face and puts his hands on him leading to Pearce suspending him “indefinitely.” Paul Heyman says Pearce put his hands on Bron first, which was a mistake.

AJ Styles vs. Gunther

Play video

The main event of the evening saw AJ Styles go against the new Legend Killer, Gunther. While he’s the heel, the Austrian born wrestler is in Germany — so he came out to many cheers. In fact, throughout the match the fans cheered for him instead of Styles. They had a chop fest trading heavy blows and then AJ applied the Calf Crusher, a move he applied earlier in the match. Gunther escapes by slamming AJ’s head into the canvas mat. AJ stays on him and applies the hold again, suddenly releasing because Gunther tapped. Except… the referee didn’t see it. As the ref talks to the ring announcer, Gunther hits him with a low blow and a Powerbomb for the win.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.