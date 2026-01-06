Liv Morgan Tells WWE Fans To ‘Suck It’ in Response to Chris Jericho Chants During Match

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw was the first anniversary of the show debuting on Netflix. It also had a special Stranger Things theme, in collaboration with the show’s fifth and final season. WWE packed the card very heavy with title matches and Liv Morgan’s return match.

Liv Morgan tells wwe fans to ‘suck it’

Y2J chants and Liv’s response to it lmaooo 😭#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/D6icnLrYQJ — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) January 6, 2026

Morgan hasn’t had a televised match since June. On the WWE Holiday Tour, she had a few matches against Valkyria, but those were house shows.

On Raw, Morgan (with Roxanne Perez in her corner) went up against Lyra Valkyria who had Bayley cheering her on. As the match got underway fans inside the Barclays Center began chanting “Y2J” for Chris Jericho. It’s not a good look interrupting a women’s match and Morgan let them have it. At one point, she perches herself on the ropes and they’re chanting for Jericho. She does the signature DX “suck it” move towards the crowd in response. Morgan defeated Valkyria in just under nine minutes.

Prior to her injury, she was one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez. She also seemed to be entering a program with Nikki Bella, but that was scrapped. She’s a huge part of WWE Raw so having her back in the fold will hopefully move things along heading into WrestleMania season. While Morgan is healed, Dominik Mysterio, her other half, is not. He unfortunately suffered an injury during a recent match in AAA and will miss an undisclosed amount of time.

Jericho’s AEW contract reportedly finished up on December 31st, making him a free agent should WWE want to sign him. At this time, he’s still on the AEW roster page. He has not been seen in AEW since the spring when he trashed the Learning Tree set.

