‘WWE Raw’ (11/17/25) Results: Dolph Ziggler Returns

Another week another episode of WWE Raw. This week, WWE is heading into its Survivor Series Premium Live Event, and it’s one of the more action-packed episodes as of late. John Cena is scheduled to wrestle his final Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden tonight.

Additionally, Becky Lynch defends the Women’s IC Title against Maxxine Dupri and there are two “The Last Time Is Now” tournament matches.

John Cena’s Final WWE Raw

As usual, Cena comes out at the top of the night to greet the fans in attendance at MSG. He’s visibly emotional as he’s speaking, given that his final match is right around the corner. After Survivor Series, his final match takes place on December 6. Dominik Mysterio comes out to demand a rematch after he lost the IC title last week. Cena agrees to defend the title at Survivor Series. The rest of the Judgment Day corners Cena in the ring but the 17-time World Champion’s got back up! Sheamus and Rey Mysterio join him in the ring, setting up a six-man match as the kick off match for tonight.

Cena, Mysterio, and Sheamus beat the chests of the Judgment Day raw with the 10 Beats of Bodhrán. Then, they hit a triple five-knuckle shuffle for the win.

This was a fun match. What’s most puzzling to me is, with the limited amount of dates Cena had this year, the last three out of four matches have been against Dom. Don’t get me wrong, I believe he has a promising future as a WWE World Champion, but three matches?



Dolph ziggler returns

OH. MY. GOD.



DOLPH ZIGGLER IS SOLO SIKOA'S SURPRISE OPPONENT!!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AxQ5sqYhTQ — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

Many people expected the newly signed Joe Hendry to be Solo Sikoa’s mystery opponent tonight, but that wasn’t the case. Instead, another TNA star made his return to WWE. Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) followed in the footsteps of Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) on Friday Night SmackDown. Although he fell to Sikoa, it was good to see him back in a WWE ring again. With it being Cena’s last Raw, his rivals and allies over his tenured career coming out in droves is a real treat to see. Hopefully it’s not the last appearance from Ziggler. Perhaps we see him in the 2026 Royal Rumble?

Nikki Bella Demands Title Shot

After turning on Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki has made it clear she’s not here to make friends (sound like someone else we know)! In fact, she’s here to “take back” the division that she helped build. She attacks Vaquer during her entrance, slamming her face first into the LEDs. After thanking Vaquer for reminding her of who she is, she demands a Women’s World Championship shot. “¿Comprende, mamacita?”

"Thank you for reminding me who the hell I am."



Nikki Bella will stop at nothing until she gets a Women's World Championship Match… 😳@Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/Ou1AEXa6Yp — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

Here comes AJ Lee!

Becky is once again defending the Women’s IC title against Maxxine. This time, Dupri seems laser focused on winning the championship. At one point, Becky attempts to untie the turnbuckle pad when she’s interrupted by AJ Lee. AJ skips down to the ring, distracting Becky long enough for Maxxine to pull out the surprise win.

It’s hard to believe this isn’t the same Maxxine we saw a year ago at live events. She was getting made fun of for being “too green.” She took that criticism and learned how to be better, training tirelessly in the dungeon with Nattie and TJ. Now, she’s got her first championship in WWE. Let’s just hope they have something of substance for her given how dirty Lyra Valkyria and Bayley were done.

SHE DID IT!!!



MAXXINE DUPRI IS THE NEW WOMEN'S INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION!!! pic.twitter.com/7oBYOnY3t7 — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns Complete WarGames lineup

All of The Vision is in the ring. Punk comes out, but he’s not alone. The Usos come down from the crowd and Cody Rhodes makes his entrance. A brawl soon breaks out between all the men in the ring, but both teams are still one man short each. That’s when Brock Lesnar (literally who asked for this) comes out to side with The Vision. But the babyface team has some power of their own: Roman Reigns. Both Lesnar and Reign stare each other down and Reigns hits him with a Superman Punch. Security comes to break them up as Bronson Reed takes him — and all the security — out. But it’s Reigns who stands back on his feet. In the background, Punk is choking out Logan Paul with a Kendo Stick.





