‘WWE SmackDown’ Results (01/02/2026): Randy Orton Returns

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown is the first WWE show of the new year and the first SmackDown back to three hours. It was an action-packed three hours, including the return of Randy Orton, the re-signing of a beloved wrestler, and a shocking title change.



Keep reading to find out all the results from tonight’s WWE SmackDown…

Matt Cardona Re-Signs With WWE

MATT CARDONA IS HERE 🤩



Zack Ryder is so last year 😜 pic.twitter.com/AsEYWMUbE2 — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

Matt Cardona was released from WWE at the start of the pandemic. He began grinding on the indies and, in doing so, became one of the biggest attractions. This past year, Cardona returned to WWE for random appearances on NXT. However, he did have a match on the main roster. It’s been unclear up until this point which name he’ll adopt: Zack Ryder or Matt Cardona. Well, now we know for sure. He came out with his Zack Ryder theme that quickly changed to his new Matt Cardona theme. Commentary announced he is officially signed to the SmackDown brand.

Randy Orton Is Back

The Miz opens the show, claiming he’s going to hijack things to air out his grievances from 2025. If you have been living under a rock, Miz has voiced frustrations with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis for missing out on John Cena’s retirement tour and Miz trying to help younger talent was met with “entitlement.” But, now than Cena is retired, Miz proclaims himself the new face of WWE and says he’s the most decorated Superstar in the venue tonight. Randy Orton returns from his small hiatus, and hits the RKO on Miz. Backstage, Orton made it clear he’s coming for Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Carmelo Hayes Wins first U.S. Title defense

After a long overdue win, Carmelo Hayes is wasting no time defending his championship. Last week, Johnny Gargano called his shot and Hayes answered tonight. Gargano put up a hell of a fight with the match lasting 16 minutes. Hayes won with a First 48 and a Nothing But Net — his signature leg drop maneuver. It’s been great to see Ilja Dragunov restore the prestige of the U.S. Title, and I’m glad that’s only going to continue in the Melo era.

Drew McIntyre Reveals Stipulations for Match with Cody Rhodes

OH NO 😭@DMcIntyreWWE just lit a photo of @CodyRhodes and Dusty Rhodes on fire! pic.twitter.com/sxiekDl2tk — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

McIntyre and Rhodes will do battle one last time next week. Their feud has been incredibly drawn out, but McIntyre pumped some real intrigue with his three stipulations for Three Stages of Hell: Pure, Falls Count Anywhere, and a Steel Cage. Aldis made it clear to Rhodes that he cannot touch McIntyre before their match next week. So, the Scotsman really put it to the test. He broke into Rhodes tour bus, stealing a framed photo of him and his father, Dusty Rhodes. He stomped all over it and broke it, which set Rhodes off. Security had to hold Rhodes back as McIntyre set the photo on fire and threw it into a trash can.

And New… U.S. Women’s Champion!

Chelsea Green defended the Women’s U.S. Championship against former titleholder Giulia. Both women had distractions in their corner — Alba Fyre for Green and Kiana James for Giulia. While Green got in some great defense — even using the Rough Ryder, a nod to her husband Matt Cardona — it sadly wasn’t enough. Giulia used the Butterfly Suplex and a Northern Lights Bomb to score victory and become a two-time Women’s U.S. Champion.

GIULIA DOES IT 😤@giulia0221g is once again the Women's United States Champion! pic.twitter.com/WoyAtX0zCQ — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

Damian Priest Wins Ambulance Match Against Aleister Black

After six long months, Damian Priest and Aleister Black’s feud has come to an end. Black attempted to get an early advantage by attacking Priest during his entrance. They wrestled all over ringside, using gurneys and chairs as weapons of destruction. Eventually, Black opens the ambulance doors and attempts to shove Priest inside. Awaiting him is Rhea Ripley who hops out and goes after Zelina Vega. She eliminates her interference with the Riptide. Priest continued using medical supplies as weapons, and Black gets hit with a fireball to the face. On top of the ambulance, Priest pulled down his straps and set Black up for a huge chokeslam, sending him through two tables. He loaded Black inside and closed the doors to win the match.

