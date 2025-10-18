‘WWE SmackDown’ Results (10/17/23): Ilja Dragunov Returns and Wins Championship

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel in Perth. The Wyatt Sicks confronted the dominating MFT stable and one superstar — Ilja Dragunov — made his triumphant return. Keep reading for this week’s SmackDown results.

Ilja Dragunov is Back

On SmackDown, an open challenge for the United States Championship was held, per GM Nick Aldis’ orders. The Miz wanted to answer the call, referring to the treatment of the title lately as “unacceptable.” Unfortunately, he was attacked on his way to the ring by Carmelo Hayes. Dragunov was revealed as Sami Zayn’s opponent instead. Dragunov didn’t hold back in his return either. Last September, he suffered a torn ACL in a match with Gunther. It cut his momentum as a main roster star extremely short. Reports of “The Mad Dragon”‘s return have been rampant on social media for months.

During the match, there were many close calls and near falls, it seemed like it’d never end. However, once Solo Sikoa came out, it provided enough of a distraction to throw Zayn off his game. This is Dragunov’s first WWE title since dropping the NXT Championship last spring.

Wyatt Sicks CONFRONT MFT

In the aftermath of Zayn vs. Dragunov, MFT attacked them from behind. Rey Fenix attempted to make the save, but it was too overwhelming. Then the lights dimmed and out came the Wyatt Sicks. They stared down MFT in the ring, indicating that they’ll be starting a feud for the foreseeable future — potentially the Survivor Series: WarGames teams?

Aleister Black Addresses Alliance with Zelina Vega

In a vignette, Black explained that the alliance with Vega has been in the works for “months.” His AEW contract expired in February and he re-signed with WWE in April. Black refers to them as a “necessary evil.”

“We are what you would perhaps call a necessary evil,” said Black of their alliance. Added Vega, “The venom isn’t poison. It’s salvation.

“The reality is, everything I have done has been a calculated move on my end, and I have not felt this accomplished as me aligning with my wife. This was always part of the plan.”

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes Brawl in Main Event

Originally, Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre were slated to do battle for a No. 1 Contender’s shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. McIntyre last challenged for the title at Wrestlepalooza, a match he lost. After Fatu was mysteriously beaten backstage making him unable to compete, McIntyre entered the ring in all smiles. He demanded that he get the opportunity by default. Aldis made it clear that if McIntyre was involved he’d be dealt with.

A fired-up Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring, giving McIntyre the opportunity then and there. He wasn’t ring-ready, but he wasn’t going to back down from the fight, either. Things spilled to the outside with Rhodes showing a more vicious side. He hit McIntyre over the head with the title. The match ended in disqualification because of Rhodes’ actions. Officials intervened, pulling them away from one another as the show came to a close.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE SmackDown.