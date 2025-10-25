‘WWE SmackDown’ Results (10/24/2025): Jade Cargill Attacks Tiffany Stratton

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Ilja Dragunov won a championship in his triumphant return and he’s wasting no time in defending the belt. Tiffany Stratton also defended her WWE Women’s Championship against rising NXT talent Kiana James.

Ilja Dragunov’s Open Challenge

As champion, Dragunov wants to make sure he’s a defending champion and restore prestige to the U.S. Championship. To do that, he’s brought back the open challenge ala John Cena. His first challenger? None other than Aleister Black. After aligning with his wife Zelina Vega, it appears Black is ready for his next big challenge in his WWE return. Unfortunately for Black and Vega who attempted interference, he came up short against Dragunov this week.

It was yet another solid match from the champion, solidifying his reign and Black shined as well. All in all, it did exactly what it needed to. It also continues the feud with Damian Priest who appeared ringside and distracted Black long enough for Dragunov to hit the H-Bomb and win. Black and Priest fought each other until Vega returned and helped Black escape through the crowd.

The Storm Has Arrived

Following Stratton’s match with James, which she won, she was attacked by WWE U.S. Champion Giulia. Jade Cargill came to make the save and held Stratton’s hand high, but what nobody realized is that the storm wasn’t just coming… it had already arrived. Cargill attacked Stratton and at one point bounced her knee off the steel steps. WWE commentary noted their concerns about Stratton being injured by the brutal attack.

In a backstage promo, she admitted she’s run out of “patience” and is coming for the WWE Women’s Championship. A title match was made official for Saturday Night’s Main Event: Cargill vs. Stratton. Assuming the champion is healthy enough to compete, it seems like WWE is finally ready to pull the trigger on Cargill as champion. It’s not her first time challenging for a belt. In fact, she’s lost several title shots in her two years with WWE.

Drew McIntyre Pummels Jimmy Uso

Earlier in the night, McIntyre got into it with Cody Rhodes and Jimmy and Jey Uso. He’s adamant that he wasn’t the one who attacked Jacob Fatu last week. The mystery is still unsolved, but McIntyre pointed his finger toward a potential suspect: Jimmy.

This fired the former WWE Tag Team Champion up and led to their singles match as the main event. It was a No Disqualification match so they brawled everywhere from the crowd to ringside and, eventually, the ring. They took turns using a steel chair on one another as their weapon of choice. However, once McIntyre finally nailed Jimmy with the Claymore, it was lights out. McIntyre wanted to make a statement post-match by choking Jimmy, but Rhodes refused to let that happen. He came to his rescue but also got hit with a Claymore to end this week’s show.

