WWE’s AJ Styles Once Helped This AEW Star Put a Down Payment on His House

We all know how incredible of a wrestler AJ Styles is, but apparently, that extends to outside of the ring, too. AEW star Jay Lethal — who is a longtime friend of Styles — recently opened up about a time Styles made an unforgettable act of kindness.

Lethal was living in an apartment during his time in TNA which Styles picked up on. They had a one-off conversation about how different owning a home is compared to renting, but Lethal assumed it was a pipedream to be able to own property. Six months later, Styles brought it up again.

Videos by VICE

“‘So, where you living? You’re still in that apartment?’ Then he started getting a little upset,” Lethal said on What Happened When with Tony Schiavone [H/T: Fightful]. ‘You’re still in that apartment?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Don’t you understand that whatever you’re paying rent-wise for that apartment, you’ll have to pay that forever. You’ll never own it. You’ll always be giving money to somebody else. If you had a house, I bet you could be paying less than you’re paying in rent. If you don’t like that wall, you could just knock that wall down and do whatever you want. You gotta get out of that apartment.’”

AJ Styles’ Incredible Act of Kindness

Styles and his wife helped Lethal look for places, but with the money he was making in TNA, a mortgage payment wasn’t feasible. So, Styles helped Lethal put a down payment on the house that he still owns today.

“So when we found this small little old place, I was like, ‘Oh, I guess this place would be okay.’ He actually helped me with the down payment. He goes, ‘Don’t tell anybody. Don’t ever mention this again. You know what? I don’t even want this money back. If you try to pay me back, I ain’t gonna take it.’ He didn’t have to do that. He helped me get this place that I have and I still have it to this day.”

In 2026, the 10-year anniversary of Styles’ WWE debut, he is expected to hang up his wrestling boots. He recently lost the WWE Tag Team Championships and is now a main event player again.

Stay tuned to VICE for all the latest wrestling news.