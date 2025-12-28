AJ Styles Reacts To Fan Asking Him To Sign AEW Belt

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has been around the world in his professional wrestling career and he’s competed in almost every major wrestling company. During a WWE Live Event this weekend, Styles met a fan who asked him to sign the AEW Men’s World Championship.

“Nick, Matt, I love you. I can’t sign this though,” Styles joked in the viral video. Of course, it was a nod to AEW’s founders, the Young Bucks, whom he shares many memories in his wrestling career. He hands it back as the fan continues to plead with Styles to sign the belt for his brother. A staff member behind Styles comes into view to tell him to knock it off. The event in Tampa, where Styles defended his Tag Team Championships, took place the same night as AEW Worlds End.

AJ Styles Rejects Fan’s Plea to Sign AEW World Championship

@jose16._5 Tampa live show , WWE CREW wasn’t happy 😂😂 @All Elite Wrestling @WWE I love both WWE AND AEW …it’s just for the fun @Young Bucks ♬ original sound – Jose16_5suuuwee

It’s not the first time a fan has trolled a wrestler in an opposing company. A young fan previously held out the WWE Championship belt for Darby Allin to sign in a viral clip. He opted to sign it after a brief moment of hesitation.

Styles is wrapping up his Hall of Fame-worthy wrestling career in 2026 following in the footsteps of John Cena’s retirement tour. Fans have speculated that Styles will make a move to AEW once his WWE career is over, but all signs are pointing to that not being the case. According to Styles, he wants to wrap up his career with WWE. It’s unclear what his status will be post-retirement, but with a talent like Styles, it’s hard to imagine he won’t help the new generation in one way or another. For now, catch him on WWE Raw every Monday on Netflix.

