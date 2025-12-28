MJF Becomes Two-Time AEW World Champion at Worlds End

AEW Worlds End came to a close with a new Men’s World Champion heading into 2026. Samoa Joe defended the championship against three former champions: Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland and MJF. Joe won the championship a second time just over a month ago. He defeated Page, capping his reign at 133 days.

MJF inserted himself into the match weeks ago when making his grand return to AEW. Upon his leave of absence, he promised not to return until he was a new MJF. He failed to enter the Dynamite Diamond Ring match (which he’s held every single year since its creation). Missing out on that opportunity and entering this match signified that Joe’s reign might be cut short. He executed his Casino Gauntlet contract he won back at AEW All In to enter this match. MJF lost his first championship to Joe at AEW Worlds End 2023, making it a nice full-circle moment.

MJF Ends Samoa Joe’s AEW World Championship Reign at 35 days

Well, MJF did what he set out to do, becoming a hardened version of himself and digging deep to put the other three men away. It was necessary, too, because the Hangman and Swerve standing across from him now are more sadistic than they once were. As for Joe, he’s always been a tough son of a gun.

At one point, the rest of The Opps came out, beating up Swerve and Hangman. This pretty much left Joe and MJF alone, which the former champion used to his advantage. Hangman eventually willed himself up, hitting two Buckshot Lariats on the champion. Joe wobbled but didn’t go down. When Hangman attempted a third, MJF hit a low-blow and landed the Heatseeker on Joe for the victory.

He wasn’t the only new champion of the night — Jon Moxley, against all odds, became the 2025 Continental Classic winner.

