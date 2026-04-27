Xbox Confirms Big Factor in Project Helix Launch Timeline

Asha Sharma hasn’t been shy when it comes to talking about Project Helix since she took over at Xbox and her latest chat about the upcoming console has confirmed a major factor in determining when the Helix will be ready to ship.

Memory Costs Will Impact Project Helix Pricing and Availability

Screenshot: Microsoft

Xbox’s Project Helix is still in the codename phase of its slow reveal, but that hasn’t stopped Asha Sharma from hyping up the hardware. The new Xbox lead has frequently mentioned that Project Helix will be a great place for fans to play their games, including their PC games. Some early Project Helix merch was even shared with select influencers and developers shortly after Sharma took over.

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That said, the hardware has yet to confirm its actual name or any sort of release window. It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, but it sounds like the industry’s struggle to obtain and afford memory is having an impact on the exact plans for when Project Helix will make its way to gamers and how much it will cost.

In a recent chat with GameFile, Sharma confirmed that the current and ongoing memory shortages are definitely a factor when it comes to the hardware’s release window, pricing, and availability.

“All of these things are an equation. Memory costs will impact pricing, will impact availability. As we think about being where the world plays, we will take that into consideration. So we’re not ready to share a launch timeline right now. The world’s pretty dynamic. My number one focus, though, is to focus on what’s in our control, build a great console to play great games, including your PC games.”

“All I can share is that we have development kits going out next year, and we’re working really hard and have a lot to continue to do and a lot continue to learn. But we’re really excited about Project Helix and the initial feedback that we’re getting.”

It’s not surprising at all that the memory availability is going to seriously impact Xbox’s rollout plan for Project Helix. That said, it may come as a bit of a comfort to some fans that Sharma is openly confirming this fact and maintaining some level of transparency around the company’s thoughts on the situation. There is likely still a long wait until we see more of Project Helix, but gamers should certainly keep an eye on any Xbox presentations around the Summer Game Fest 2026 season.

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more news, updates, and leaks related to Project Helix.

Project Helix does not have an official launch name or release window at this time.