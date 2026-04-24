Xbox Just Confirmed 10 New Titles Coming to Game Pass

Xbox is currently in the process of some major changes to Game Pass and its features and pricing, but that isn’t stopping the library of games from continuing to grow with ten new titles just announced.

Every Game Pass Title Announced At The Xbox Indie Showcase

The Xbox Indie Showcase took place earlier this week and there were a ton of very exciting games on display from various smaller developers. As expected, included in the showcase were a handful of reveals for new games that will be making their way to Game Pass in the near future.

Videos by VICE

Throughout the Indie Showcase there were ten games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass that had not been previously revealed. Fans already knew that Beastro, Echo Generations 2, and Vapor World: Over the Mind were coming to Game Pass this May and June, but there were lots of others that came as a surprise.

Here is the full list of titles confirmed for Xbox Game Pass during the Indie Showcase:

Crashout Crew Coming May 28, 2026

Deep Dish Dungeon Coming Fall 2026

Escape Academy 2 Arriving TBD 2026

inKonbini: One Store. Many Stories Coming April 30, 2026

Mistfall Hunter Release date TBD

RV There Yet? Coming May 2026

Screenbound Release date TBD

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed Coming July 2026

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions Release date TBD

Tears of Metal Release date TBD



There are a lot of exciting titles on the list here, with a few that stand out in particular. RV There Yet? has a ton of hype surrounding it and the cooperative adventure game seems like it has a lot of potential to be a major hit on Xbox, in the same way that it has caught on with gamers on Steam.

Additionally, the long-awaited SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed seems like another perfect party game. The original SpeedRunners was incredibly catchy and a huge hit with many streamers, so it is very exciting to see if the sequel has some of that same magic.

One last title to note is Crashout Crew. This project comes from the developers behind Another Crab’s Treasure, so it has a lot of potential to be another surprise hit when fans get their hands on it.

The full list of Xbox Game Pass titles arriving in May 2026 should be arriving soon, so be sure to check back for more updates in the coming days.

Xbox Game Pass is available now with multiple subscription tier options.