Listen to Crookers’ Remix of YOGI’s “Burial,” Featuring Pusha T

Everybody loves a good Crookers remix. If you don’t, you clearly were never around for the halcyon days of blog house, when Crookers singlehandedly damn near jumpstarted dance music in America with their remix to Kid Cudi’s “Day N Nite.” Once a duo, Crookers is now a one-man show helmed by Phra, who is prepping an album entitled Sixteen Chapel. Here, Crookers takes on Yogi’s Pusha T-featuring “Burial,” smoothing out the original’s trap stylings into something more resembling hip-house. Unsurprisingly, Pusha T sounds fantastic even as Crookers manually flat-irons his voice to conform to the four-on-the-floor beat. Crookers is the best at being Crookers, and that’s not going to change any time soon. EGHCK!