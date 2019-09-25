Yogurt-Marinated Grilled Lamb Chops Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 rack of lamb (about 1 ½ pounds|700 grams)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup|250 grams plain yogurt

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper

1 lemon, zested, plus 5 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ cup|70 grams shelled pistachios, roughly chopped

¾ cup|177 ml olive oil

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint

2 pounds|1 kilogram russet potatoes, diced into 1-inch pieces

1 small garlic clove

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, Aleppo pepper, lemon zest and 2 tablespoons of the juice, salt, and pepper. Rub all over the lamb and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Meanwhile, make the sauce. In a small bowl, stir together the remaining 3 tablespoons lemon juice, ¼ cup|60 ml olive oil, the pistachios, mint, salt, and pepper. Make the mashed potatoes: Cover the potatoes with water and season generously with salt. Bring to a boil and cook until the potatoes are soft, about 12 minutes. Drain, then return the potatoes to the saucepan and roughly mash. Add the remaining ½ cup|120 ml olive oil and microplane the garlic directly into the mash. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Light a grill over medium. Rub off any excess marinade and grill the lamb, flipping once, until charred and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part reads 140°F, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before cutting between each chop. Season the cut-side of the chops with the flaky salt. To serve, spread the mashed potatoes on a serving platter. Top with the lamb chops and drizzle with the pistachio dressing.

