You Can Meditate in a Coffin in Japan. They’ll Even Give You a Cute One.

Meditation has gone through a lot of phases. Cushions, apps, cold plunges, pretending a walk to Trader Joe’s counts as spiritual practice… Japan has now added a new one for the committed and the curious, coffin-lying, where people climb into a real coffin for a timed session and sit with the one topic everyone avoids until they can’t.

The naturally morbid idea is already showing up in a few places, including a Tokyo relaxation salon called Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in. The pitch is to help you slow down and examine your life. It offers “a meditation experience where you can gaze at life through being conscious of death.”

Videos by VICE

If this sounds like a bizarre fad, it’s actually quite popular in Japan. Customers pick an open or closed casket, then spend about 30 minutes inside. Some versions include music or visuals. Some go for silence and stillness, which is an ambitious choice inside a box built for funerals.

“Death Experience/Fake Funeral,” A 2016 Coffin meditation Event in South Korea. (Photo by Jean Chung/Getty Images)

Is Lying in a Cute Coffin the Ultimate Meditation Experience?

The coffins themselves can look surprisingly friendly. Grave Tokyo, the design company tied to the salon, makes colorful “cute coffins” that push against the standard funeral aesthetic. Designer and custom coffin-maker Mikako Fuse has framed the project as a way to soften people’s relationship with death. She has said it can help people see that “death is bright and not so scary.”

Fuse has also linked the coffin experience to mental health and suicidal ideation, with language that stays careful while still acknowledging a very real issue. “Before choosing a death that cannot be reversed, I want them to experience a death that can be reversed,” she said in a press statement that has been reported by multiple outlets.

Another version of the coffin experience appears in Chiba Prefecture, where a “coffin cafe” or event invites people to lie in coffins and reflect on life and death before they head back out into the world. In video coverage, the coffin session is presented as a guided confrontation with mortality and avoidance.

Coffin meditation also fits a long-standing cultural comfort with memorial ritual and contemplating impermanence, even when the packaging is new and Instagrammable. The box gives you a hard reset. No notifications. No smiling just to make it through the day. Just you, your thoughts, and a lid you chose to close.

Plenty of people will hear this and think, absolutely not. Still, the appeal makes sense. Death sits in the background of daily life anyway. This version gives it a time slot, a container, and an exit. That last part might be the whole point.