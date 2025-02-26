Teens Are Dropping Air Fryers on Their Feet for TikTok Views

There’s been a recent trend on TikTok where people just…drop heavy objects on their feet. Why? I’m not sure. However, according to experts, this could cause lasting pain.

Who would’ve thought?

Videos by VICE

One podiatrist explained that participants in this strange trend are risking “a lifetime of pain and disability.” This makes sense, considering some of the TikTok users were using objects like air fryers, vacuum cleaners, toasters, and even tables.

Again…why?

First, the individual drops the object directly onto their feet. Then, if they’re not too doubled over in agony, they rate how painful it was.

Here are some examples.

This TikTok Trend Has Teens Dropping Air Fryers on Their Feet

Now, it’s not exactly rocket science to figure out that dropping heavy objects onto your fragile feet is bad for you. But Dr. Benjamin Bullen, a lecturer in podiatric medicine at the University of Galway, deems the trend to be quite concerning

“I find the viral #droppingthingsonmyfeet TikTok trend troubling and strongly encourage readers not to engage in this risky challenge,” he told PA News Agency. “This trend, encouraging participants to drop sharp and increasingly heavy household objects on their feet, is highly likely to result in foot injuries.”

“TikTok is particularly popular among young people, who may be setting themselves up for a lifetime of pain and disability if they significantly damage the nerves, bones, and joints of their feet,” he continued.

Back in my day, other kids would peer pressure you to do drugs or hook up. Now, they’re basically pressuring you to break your toes or cause permanent damage to your feet. I’m not sure which is worse.

Anyway, while it should go without saying, please don’t put your health at risk for the sake of an idiotic social media trend—one that will inevitably be replaced by an even more idiotic one in a few weeks’ time.