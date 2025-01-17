You Can Register for the ‘Nintendo Switch 2 Experience,’ Allowing Folks To Get an In-Person Showcase of the Console

That’s how you know when we’re all aboard the Nintendo Switch 2 hype train! So, let’s get right to it. Nintendo will indeed be hosting the “Nintendo Switch 2 Experience,” occurring throughout a couple of cities. Across the world, people can also register to enter a random drawing, granting lucky fans the opportunity to get an early, exclusive look at what’s quickly becoming one of the most-hyped consoles of all time!

Ticket registration begins today (January 17) at 12 PM PT/2 PM CT/3 PM ET. The only catch here, however, is that you need a Nintendo Account to register for the event! In the United States, though, the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience will be in New York (April 4 — April 6), Los Angeles (April 11 — April 13), and Dallas (April 25 — April 27).

Otherwise, the Switch 2 Experience will set up shop in the following regions:

So, where else will the Nintendo switch 2 experience take place?

North America:

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced

Screenshot: YouTube/Nintendo of America

an experience well worth the journey

“The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events require an entry ticket received from a free-to-enter, randomly selected drawing. You can register for a chance to receive tickets here at any time before Sunday, January 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time per each Event location. The drawing is free to enter. Please note there is no guarantee you will be selected to receive a ticket,” the official Nintendo website details.

“When you register, you can select the number of tickets you are requesting and the session you’d like to attend. To register for the drawing, you must be at least 18 years old and have a Nintendo Account. If you are registering as a group, each member of the group must have a Nintendo Account that is linked to the same Nintendo Account family group. If someone under the age of 13 wants to attend, a parent or guardian can create a Nintendo Account for a child as part of a Nintendo Account Family group. All attendees in the same group must attend the same session together. All registrants must be U.S. residents.”

Well? What are y’all waiting for? I know you want to sign up for it!